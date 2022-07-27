Animals are probably the best thing about our planet, from cuddly Golden Retriever puppies to their majestic wolf descendants that have inspired folklore and stories since ancient times that have now become iconic staples of pop culture, and life wouldn't be the same without them. From the docile to the dangerous, animals have sparked human imagination and awe for generations due to their power, beauty, and most importantly, their cuteness, and Netflix has all you need for your animal documentary fix.

Wild animals ranging from the highest mountain-tops and the deepest depth of the ocean can be found in this list, as well as more familiar and friendly faces who make for incredible documentary subjects. These are 5 of the best animal documentaries on Netflix right now for when you need to be reminded about the magnificence of the animal kingdom.

Animal (2021)

As the title may reveal, this Netflix documentary series focuses on some of the world's most well-known and loved animals and features beautiful shots of them living in the imposing and gorgeous wilderness featuring scenes of hunting, swimming, and some of the cutest babies you'll ever see.

The series has celebrity narrators including Rashida Jones, Bryan Cranston, Rebel Wilson, Pedro Pascal, and more, who all do an excellent job of providing voice-overs to some incredible shots of nature. Fan faves such as big cats, dolphins, birds of prey, and bears are all in this series, and if you're in the mood to watch how some of the world's most powerful animals live then Animal is for you.

The Hidden Lives of Pets (2022)

If you have ever been curious about what your beloved dog, cat, rabbit or lizard is doing every day you're not alone, and this Netflix series shows just how talented and incredible our pets really are. The series focuses on a unique skill that our cherished companions share, such as their incredible senses, intelligence, athletics, and the special ways they communicate.

Watch how dogs use empathy to form strong bonds, how rats use their intelligence to drive cars, how cats use their natural navigational skills to enjoy mountain hikes and more incredible feats that all our pets are capable of. It's only four episodes, but it's more than enough fun to watch how proficient our furry friends can be.

My Octopus Teacher (2020)

This highly critically acclaimed Netflix original documentary explores the barrier-defining friendship and bond between South African filmmaker and free-diver Craig Foster and a wild common octopus. Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, My Octopus Teacher is more than just a heartwarming tale of a man overcoming depression and burn-out through his connection with nature, it's a beautifully shot film that highlights the brilliance of our oceans and is a nice detox from the influx of terrible news and desolation that is abundant in our current world.

You'll probably never want to eat calamari again, but this film is bound to melt your heart and is one of the best nature documentaries ever made. Give it a watch if you haven't already and get ready to fall in love with this unique friendship.

Night on Earth (2020)

Watching animals operate under the cover of darkness is a rare sight to see, and Netflix's Night on Earth is a stunning documentary series that shows never-before-seen shots of nocturnal animals from the freezing tundra to the mysterious jungle.

The series is narrated by Samira Wiley and is an incredible tour de force of filmmaking talent and skill, as capturing some of the world's most secretive animals in pitch darkness is no easy feat. It's perfect for late nights when you want to know about animal night-time routines.

Wild Babies (2022)

A nature documentary about some of the cutest animal babies to ever exist is always an excellent idea, with Wild Babies being no exception and is a perfect addition to the adorable animal cinematic universe. Helena Bonham Carter provides her voice to act as the series' narrator and does an incredible job, making this one of the most enjoyable nature documentaries Netflix has ever put out.

The cuteness ranges from baby foxes, seal pups, penguin chicks, and many more, all learning how to survive and how to grow up wild. If you're going to watch any animal documentary let it be this one, as seeing the little faces of some of nature's future top apex predators is bound to make your day.

