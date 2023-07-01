Ever since Netflix started producing its original television series and movies the streaming company has become a juggernaut of social influence, garnering plenty of accolades as well as setting trends. It has released many incredible original movies, along with numerous quality television shows to fill its vast library.

The streaming site's bread and butter is making series that people want to binge, and teenagers make up a vast percentage of the demographic that continuously watches their content. Netflix has released multiple diverse, award-winning shows about teens for teens, so whether it's horror scifi Stranger Things, or romance comedy Heartstopper, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

10 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Image via Netflix

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, the series begins with middle schooler Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) suddenly going missing, followed by another teenager Barb Holland. As friends and family each investigate their disappearances a conspiracy is uncovered, a monster is spotted, and a mysterious girl with telekinetic powers is found that can help unravel the mysteries inside the sleepy town.

RELATED: Every Monster in 'Satranger Things', Ranked by How Scary They Are

This series has become a global phenomenon, being one of Netflix's most successful series of all time, helping launch the careers of many actors, such as Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, inspiring multiple tie-in novels, comics, games and podcasts. Praised for its talented ensemble cast, its sci-fi and horror elements, and its dark and nostalgic themes, the show is now a modern classic that's become a household name.

9 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017-2019)

British black comedy drama The End of the F***ing World follows two troubled teenagers, James (Alex Lawther) who believes himself to be a psychopath and is seeking someone to kill, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), who wants to escape her awful home life. The two start a relationship and run away, hoping to find what they want in each other.

The series is based on the mini-comics by Charles Forsman, and it found its home in the streaming site, garnering widespread critical acclaim and millions of viewers. It was lauded for its writing and nihilistic humor, with fascinating characters whose complex balance of misanthropy and emotion is expertly played by its leads.

8 'Cobra Kai' (2018-2023)

Serving as a sequel to the original Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai focuses on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the rival from the first film, who is now in his 50s and down on his luck. When he uses Karate to defend his teenage neighbor from thugs, he decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo where he starts teaching a group of outcasts, eventually reviving his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Maccio).

Originally a Youtube Premium series, it was picked up by Netflix and since its release has become a successful critically acclaimed series. It has received praise not only for its faithfulness to the films whose story it continues, but for its writing, acting, and humor, all mixed with its action sequences.

7 'Heartbreak High' (2022)

Image via Netflix

The comedy-drama series Heartbreak High is a soft reboot of a 1994 Australian series of the same name, following a group of students at Hartley High. At school, a graffiti map is found that reveals intimate details about many students' sexual lives kick-starting the series by exploring how these students navigate the trials of adolescence.

RELATED: 10 Most Popular Non-English Netflix Shows, Ranked

The reboot has received widespread critical acclaim for it tackles race, sexuality, gender, and neurodiversity in its high school setting while still keeping comical moments and avoiding clichés. It has won multiple Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards and is particularly set apart by its groundbreaking autistic character Quinni (Chloe Hayden).

6 'Sex Education' (2019-)

This British teen sex comedy-drama follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the son of sex therapist Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) as he runs an underground sex clinic for his high school peers along with outcast Maeve (Emma Mackey). While running the clinic Otis will also discover more and more about his own sexuality and feelings, particularly for Maeve.

Sex Education has been nominated for multiple awards and has become a worldwide phenomenon thanks to its incredible ensemble cast, and how it takes on many difficult topics in a sensible way. Combining comedy and drama incredibly well, the series also combines a vintage aesthetic with contemporary problems to unique visual results.

5 'American Vandal' (2017-2018)

American Vandal is a mockumentary that satirizes true-crime documentaries, following students Peter (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam (Griffin Gluck) as they try to uncover the truth about a prank at their school. With senior class clown Dylan being expelled for the lewd vandalism committed, it's up to the couple of amateur sleuths to clear his name.

Set apart from other teen dramas thanks to its format, the show has been praised for its thought-provoking narrative that comments on modern entertainment while also creating a compelling mystery. Another highlight is its dedication to authenticity as it explores the nuance of modern social media and its impact.

4 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Teenage Bounty Hunters centers on fraternal twins Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley who after crashing their dad's truck are suddenly met with a bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison). Seeking a way to win money to repair the truck, they become the bounty hunter's apprentices while still navigating high school life.

RELATED: 15 Best Netflix Miniseries, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Highly underrated, the series is filled with razor-sharp wit and snappy comedy, with its oddball premise shining through its style and intelligence. Its most winning quality is its cast which perfectly plays into the show's humor, as the pair of lead actresses have killer sisterly chemistry that balances well with Kadeem's grizzled bounty hunter mentor.

3 'Derry Girls' (2018-2022)

Image Via Channel 4

Derry Girls is a British teen sitcom based on creator Lisa McGee's own experience growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. The series follows teenagers Erin, her cousin Orla, and her friends Clare and Michelle along with Michelle's own cousin, English lad James, as they attend a girl's catholic secondary school in the town of Derry in the mid-90s.

This underrated comedy series contrasts the irreverent daily life adventures of a group of outcast teens with the tense and hostile environment caused by the political conflict of the time. It creates an honest portrayal of the reality of the time with its lovable cast who imbues the show with a lightheartedness and comedy that has made it into an instant classic.

2 'Heartstopper' (2022-)

Image via Netflix

Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age teen romance that follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) as he develops a crush on a classmate he sits next to, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). The series explores their relationship as it develops, as well as the lives of their group of friends all figuring out growing up.

With a large following already for the original material, the series became incredibly popular and garnered praise for its performances, soundtrack, and visuals that included animation reminiscent of the source material. This wholesome love story has won multiple Children's and Family Emmy Awards and has a highly anticipated second season on the way.

1 'Young Royals' (2021-)

Image via Netflix

Young Royals follows the fictional Prince of Sweden Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) as he is enrolled in a fictional elite private school and deals with the expectations set by his royal life. He befriends fellow students, each with their own issues, and begins a romance with fellow male student Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg).

This Swedish teen romance drama has become one of the most streamed non-English language series on Netflix, garnering millions of viewers worldwide. It has received praise for its authentic depiction of teenagers with age-accurate casting as well as the chemistry between the two main leads as the star-crossed lovers.

NEXT: Top 10 Netflix Shows Right Now, Ranked by Netflix Itself