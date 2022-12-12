Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show Wednesday.Everyone loves the deadpan, no-feeling Wednesday Addams, and in Tim Burton's new show, Wednesday, we see her in full glory as the series' titular character. One of the many reasons that fans fall in love with Wednesday is due to her being unapologetically herself, even if that self is harsh, cold and unfeeling. However, with Jenna Ortega taking on the role, she manages to bring the right amount of emotion to the character.

With Wednesday exploring and accepting her occasional emotions, fans get to witness a more well-rounded version of everyone's favorite homicidal Goth girl. There are some remarkably memorable times Wednesday showed emotion in the series, whether that be because of simmering rage, painful fear or subtle love.

Defending Eugene Against Bullies

During Outreach Day, the Nevermore students volunteer at various jobs in the town of Jericho. Wednesday manages to get placed in Pilgrim World, so she can continue with her investigation. While handing out fudge samples, or rather eating them, dorky bee-lover Eugene gets picked on by a group of 'normie' bullies.

As they're about to lock him in the stocks, Wednesday appears and takes them on and saves Eugene. After she helps him clean up, Eugene reveals that he doesn't have any friends and Wednesday tells him that he reminds her of her sweet brother Pugsley. She hints at their difference by saying this is without "the desire to strangle him every waking moment," marking the start of the two's friendship.

Her Whole Relationship With Uncle Fester

During episode seven "If You Don't Woe Me By Now", Wednesday gets a surprise visit from her kooky Uncle Fester. The whole time Fester is with her, Wednesday is overcome with joy, which is a shock to the audience. The sheer size of her smile when she sees him says it all.

Fester helps Wednesday uncover that the monster plaguing the town is actually a Hyde and that the monster has a master. Along the way the two have many adventures, both good and bad, and Wednesday is visibly invested in these hijinks.

Winning The Poe Cup

Due to her desire to humiliate Bianca, Wednesday agrees to participate in the annual Poe Cup canoe race as Enid's co-captain. As a result of both her and Thing's meddling, along with some impromptu help from Enid, Wednesday snags the victory and the glory that comes with the Poe Cup.

As she and Enid race up the river bank with their flag, we see Wednesday smiling. It's always a shock to the audience to see Wednesday happy. It's an even bigger shock to see her embracing the school spirit, even if Wednesday hilariously describes it as "a dark, vengeful spirit".

Visiting Eugene In The Hospital

After Eugene gets attacked by the monster on a stakeout that Wednesday was supposed to be on, he falls into a coma. Wednesday goes to visit him in the hospital, and the audience can see how much this is killing her. It is even revealed that she sent Thing to keep an eye on him.

Saying that it should be her in that bed instead of him, fans see Wednesday's first signs of remorse toward her friend. She truly does care about her little beekeeping buddy, and unsurprisingly does what she can to stop the monster from ever hurting anyone else she loves.

Getting Caught In The 'Rain'

Not only did we get the iconic dance from Wednesday at the Rave'N dance, but we also got one of fans' favorite Wednesday smirks. Towards the end of the dance, the sprinklers turn on and Wednesday is the first to realize that it isn't water raining down on them, but what she thinks is blood.

As the ballroom turns to chaos with people screaming and slipping everywhere, Wednesday enjoys the pouring red rain, even licking her finger to taste it. Her visible distaste when she figures out it's just paint is gut-busting. Who gets upset that it isn't blood? Only Wednesday, of course.

Wednesday's First Kiss

The fact that it's Wednesday's first kiss already makes for a shocking scene, but it's actually what happens after that is even more fascinating. At the end of the seventh episode of the series, Tyler and Wednesday finally have their first kiss. Everything seems perfect and Wednesday even smiles. However, at that moment, Wednesday gets one of the psychic visions.

When she discovers that Tyler is in fact the murderous Hyde, she is overcome with fear. Wednesday is often perceived as scared of nothing, rather everyone and everything is scared of her. But to see her this scared to the point of running away, is something that shocks fans.

When Enid Moves Out

After putting her friend's lives in danger once again for her own goals, Wednesday is met with an angry Enid in their dorm room. Enid, visibly sick of getting brushed aside by Wednesday over and over again, lets loose and gives Wednesday a reality check. After finally telling her how she feels Enid pushes passed a stunned Wednesday and leaves her alone in the dorm.

Wednesday slowly walks over to the window and sits down with her arms wrapped around her knees. She realizes too little too late that there are actually people who, despite her best efforts at pushing them away, still care for her. Even though she's always loved being alone as her voice-over says "for the first time in my life, it doesn't feel good."

Thing Almost Dying

Since she shared that story about the death of her beloved pet scorpion, audiences thought they would never see the cold-hearted Wednesday Addams cry. However, when her dorm is ransacked and her faithful hench-hand stabbed to an inch of his life, Wednesday cannot keep her emotions hidden.

Rushing him to her Uncle Fester in hopes of saving him, we see the sheer panic take over her. When Thing comes too and holds out a reassuring finger, Wednesday's panic and sorrow turn into unbridled rage directed at whoever hurt her loyal friend.

Tyler's Confession At The Police Station

After her attempted torture session on Tyler is interrupted, Wednesday is taken to the police station where Tyler and his father, the Sheriff, are obviously upset. As they dropped the charges, Wednesday turns to leave, however, Tyler stops her. Visibly annoyed that he has gotten away with being the Hyde she looks uninterested in what he has to say. Until he confesses everything, including his love for the blood he spills.

Paralyzed on the spot, Wednesday can only listen as the boy she once cared for admits to murdering innocent people, and what more relishing in the feeling of it. As Tyler steps closer and leans to whisper in her ear, Wednesday's face is full of fear and fury.

Finally Hugging Enid

Shifting back to human form after wolfing out for the first time and defeating the Hyde, saving Wednesday's life, Enid runs back to the evacuated students looking for Wednesday. At that moment, Wednesday appears after defeating Joseph Crackstone. Enid runs to her best friend and throws her arms around her. Wednesday pulls her away, shock and discomfort written all over her face.

Shocking everyone, Wednesday pulls Enid back in for a tight embrace. After a season full of attempted hugs on Enid's part, Wednesday finally gives in, and it's obvious how much she cares about her werewolf roommate.

