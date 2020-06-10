Netflix Launches Black Lives Matter Collection Featuring ‘Moonlight’ and More

Netflix has launched a Black Lives Matter collection featuring roughly 50 titles that deal with racial injustice and the experience of being Black in America. The curated collection is available worldwide, but is being displayed to U.S. subscribers as soon as they log onto the streaming service.

Movies, TV shows and documentaries in the Black Lives Matter collection include Barry Jenkins‘ Oscar-winning drama Moonlight, Dee Rees‘ drama Mudbound, and Ava DuVernay‘s excellent limited series When They See Us, as well as her acclaimed documentary 13th. There’s also TV shows like Orange Is the New Black and Dear White People, the documentary series They’ve Gotta Have Us, Daniel Lindsay and T. J. Martin‘s powerful documentary LA 92, the Kerry Washington movie American Son, and Spike Lee‘s new Vietnam movie Da 5 Bloods, which premieres on Friday.

Netflix took to Twitter to offer an explanation behind its new collection, which is accessible through the “Genre” drop-down menu on your account’s homescreen, and via the link netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters. With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience,” read the company’s statement.

The move comes in the wake of protests around the world decrying the murder of George Floyd, the systemic oppression of Black people, and excessive force by police. According to Variety, Netflix reportedly saw an increase in searches for “Black Lives Matter” on its platform, especially in America.

Netflix has been an early supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, stating in a May 30 tweet that ““To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.” That post has generated more than 1 million likes. The streamer already offered collections ranging from Black Comedy Icons and Black Music Legends to Black Behind the Camera and Black & Queer.

Not only is Netflix pushing content created by Black storytellers, but the service has also been removing potentially offensive films and TV shows, including four comedy series starring Chris Lilley that will no longer be available to stream in Australia and New Zealand due to their problematic depictions of race.

Click here for Matt Goldberg‘s review of Da 5 Bloods.