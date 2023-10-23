Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bodies on Netflix.

The Big Picture Bodies is a time-traveling thriller based on a graphic novel, following detectives in different eras of London as they investigate the same mysterious dead body.

The storyline revolves around Elias Mannix, a time-traveler trying to rewrite his troubled life, and the efforts of four detectives and a physicist to stop his deadly plan.

The final scene hints at a possible second season, with a twist involving the return of a character from the future and the potential for more time-traveling adventures.

There will always be a place for well-made time-travelling stories within the science fiction genre. The new Netflix thriller Bodies is based on the DC Vertigo and graphic novel by Si Spencer and covers a lot of time starting in the present day and going as far back as 1890, and forward to 2053. The series is based in London and stars a talented group of players including Amaka Okafor, Shira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob-Fortune Lloyd, and Kyle Soller who you may remember from the first season of Andor. It's a fascinating premise that begins with Okafor's character Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan coming upon the naked, dead body of a mysterious man lying on a small side street off of the main thoroughfare. The body seems to have appeared out of thin air and has a bullet wound to his left eye and a strange tattoo-like marking on his wrist. Three more detectives come across the same body all in different time periods. It is one of those shows that begins with such a baffling idea, that you can't help but watch the entire eight-episode season. Let's set up a little context before describing what happens in the end and the marvelous twist in the final scene of the season that seems to set up another season.

What Is 'Bodies' About?

Image via Netflix

Bodies occurs during four different and distinct eras in London before and after World War II. DS Hasan is initially working on the mysterious murder case in the current year 2023. But the show goes all the way back to the post-Jack the Ripper period in the same area of the city that he made infamous called Whitechapel in 1890. There, it is Detective Inspector Alfred Hillingshead (Soller) who has the misfortune of coming across the very same body some 130 years prior to the one that DS Hasan has stumbled upon. Then there is DS Charles Whiteman (Lloyd) who discovers the same body once again, this time in 1941 just as the British are getting bombed by the German Luftwaffe in WWII. And finally, we move into the future and meet DC Iris Maplewood (Haas) who is working on the exact same case in the year 2053. There is constant shifting from one era to the next, but it is done so seamlessly, that it only adds to the suspense of trying to figure out who this dead man is, and why he keeps popping up in the same position in the same alleyway so many times.

Who Is Elias Mannix/Sir Julian Harker?

Image via Netflix

Before we go any further, we need to address who the very mercurial head of the 2053 police force Elias Mannix (Graham) truly is and why he is so pivotal in the ending of Bodies. Mannix is DC Maplewood's superior, and he assigns her to find out as much information about what he perceives to be a subversive terrorist group that wants to set off a large nuclear bomb in the heart of London. Maplewood is led to believe that a group known as the Chapel Perilous is organizing somewhere in the city and wants to undo everything that Mannix has done to bring a dystopian "order" to 2053 London. It turns out that Mannix is also the scheming opportunist from 1890 and 1941 where he is known as Sir Julian Harker, a charlatan, who profiteers from buying and selling stock that he already knows from the future. He has found a time-traveling gateway in 2053 called "The Throat" and has gone about creating a world where the 15-year-old version of himself in 2023 finally knows what it is to be loved. In 2023, Harker/Mannix is an orphaned teenage boy who has taken to a life of crime and drug abuse because he has been abandoned by both of his parents. The future Mannix is trying to go back in time and create an alternate life to the miserable life he has in the current day. So, Harker is an older version of the teenage Elias Mannix with whom we see DS Hasan work so hard to establish a bond throughout the show.

All Four Detectives and a Physicist Contribute to Break Mannix's Deadly Temporal Loop

Image via Netflix

Once Hasan makes the connection that the troubled teenage boy named Elias Mannix is the key iteration of the time-traveling Mannix/Harker all four detectives and a physicist named Dr. Gabriel Dafoe (Tom Mothersdale) play a role in making sure that his plan to kill half a million innocent Londoners doesn't happen. Iris Maplewood chases after Mannix who has entered the Throat portal to establish his demented plan. She ends up in an 1890 jail cell next to DS Hillingshead and convinces him that she is from the future. She explains that Harker is a deadly time-traveler that must be stopped. Eventually, after we discover that the mysterious body that kept showing up dead throughout time is that of Dr. Dafoe, the ending comes down to just three people. DS Hasan, DS Whiteman, and the teenage time-traveling Mannix.

What Is the "On the Record" That Whiteman Delivers to Hasan?

Image via Netflix

Several times during the season, Harker/Mannix leaves vinyl records behind as a sort of journal to keep the audience clued into everything that is going on. The most important record that Mannix dictates is one of himself in 1941 to the younger Mannix in 2023. Having realized that he has failed to change anything about his downtrodden and difficult life, he sends one last message that Whiteman delivers to Hasan after he shoots and kills Mannix. In it, the older version of Mannix tries to convince the younger version of himself to not detonate the bomb. He explains as he lies dying that he is loved. And that he has gone about trying to define what love is in a terribly wrong and evil way. The older Elias Mannix convinces the younger that he should love himself and realize that he is worthy of it from others as well. In an emotional climax to the finale, 2023 Mannix tears up the small note with the cell phone bomb detonation number on it and is embraced by Hasan and his estranged mother who had given him up for adoption over a decade earlier. The temporal loop has finally been broken, but then the teenage Mannix disappears as he is no longer a part of the current time-space continuum. Hasan is shown dazed and bewildered in her flat asking her husband what day it is. She has no memory of the events because the broken loop has altered the current reality. We see that Whiteman is still alive in 1941 in the new reality as well.

The Final Scene Leaves Open a Possibility For a Season 2

Image via Netflix

In the very final sequence of Bodies, the audience sees Shahara Hasan get into an Uber. Harried, she quickly tells the driver to take her to Spencer Street (an ode to the source writer Si Spencer). "What a Difference a Day Makes" is playing softly on the radio and Hasan asks the driver to please turn it up a little. She gazes out the window and says, "I feel sometimes like this whole city's going to just boil over. Just erupt. Makes me worry about the future. Do you know what I mean?" The driver responds, "I know exactly what you mean. Followed by a tight shot of the rearview mirror that shows what looks to be Iris Maplewood, the DC from 2053 who chased after Mannix into 1890 to break the loop. She has the same distinct sharp and cropped bangs. She then pauses and calls her by her name saying "Shahara" even though they had not exchanged names. Shahara has a look of amazement and a knowing familiarity. It is a great twist that posits that Iris has somehow managed to navigate her way into the year 2023 when she should have disappeared when the loop was broken as she is originally from the year 2053. It's a cool conclusion between the two main characters and leaves the door wide open for more seasons of Bodies.