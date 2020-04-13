BOOM! Studios Inks First-Look TV Deal at Netflix, Giving New Hope to ‘Mouse Guard’ and ‘Lumberjanes’

To quote one of our most prescient modern-day scholars: Here comes the boom. Netflix has officially inked a first-look TV deal with comic book publisher BOOM! Studios for live-action and animated series.

“BOOM! characters are innately special, they’re colorful, diverse and varied and their stories have the power to ignite something in all of us,” said Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix, in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring these stories from the page to the screen to fans in every corner of the world.”

Netflix and BOOM! have worked together before, with Shazam! filmmaker David F. Sandberg recently signing on to direct an adaptation of the graphic novel The Unsound by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Jack T. Cole. But this new partnership might be most beneficial for a few long-awaited titles. BOOM! publishes Mouse Guard, the medieval mouse epic that was slated to become a feature film directed by Wes Ball before getting axed by the Disney/20th Century Fox merger. The same situation basically happened for Lumberjanes as well, the supernatural summer camp story created by Grace Ellis and Shannon Waters.

Other popular titles available at BOOM! include Something is Killing the Children, Once & Future, The Amory Wars, and The Woods.

“We generate 20+ new original series a year and are thrilled to partner with a company that is as prolific as we are,” company CEO and Founder Ross Richie said. “BOOM!’s unique partnership model of controlling the media rights to our library benefits creators by positioning them to be packaged with high-end directors, screenwriters, and producers. We’re thrilled to continue our track record of translating our best-selling award-winning library with the best TV talent in the business but now with the undisputed leader of the new streaming era.”

For more about the goings-on over at Netflix, here are the best new titles to hit the streamer this month.