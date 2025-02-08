Dearest gentle readers, this author is most pleased to confirm that the season of love is nearly upon us. With Valentine's Day just a stone's throw away, this author is encouraged to share some exciting news with the 'ton. Netflix has unveiled its fetching new collection in honor of everyone's favorite regency romance, Bridgerton, of course.

The romantic collection features the colors of love, including a passionate pink and firey red across the board. The line-up includes a baby pink "You Are My Diamond of the Season" tumbler, a sticker icon, a white travel mug, a pink "Girl Knew" York journal to capture all your secrets, a red-and-white decorative mug brandishing Season 1's firey exchange: "I Burn for You," and a heart-shaped white-and-pink pillow with Lady Whistledown's signature emblem. Also included in the collection is a series of t-shirts featuring a collage of photos on each, including one for each of the previous season's heartthrobs, Colin (Luke Newton) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and a shared "Polin" t-shirt that spotlights Colin and Penelope's (Nicola Coughlan) friends-to-lovers romance.

Season Four of 'Bridgerton' Is Expected to Land in 2026

Whilst the stunning collection captures the essence of romance Bridgerton has become widely adored for, it is seemingly the closest audiences will get to that essence this year. Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed the long-awaited fourth chapter of Bridgerton would not be coming to the streaming platform this year. The streaming platform's 2025 slate disappointingly omitted the next installment of the show, instead confirming it for 2026, as is in line with previous seasons.

The appetite for the next season is growing rapidly among eager audiences as the installment is set to capture the romance between the most free-spirited of the Bridgerton siblings, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and the mysterious Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The pair find their paths intertwined in a moment of pure destiny when they meet at the famous Bridgerton masquerade ball. Although from different universes, the pair have some core similarities; their desire to truly be seen beyond status and societal standing with a shared history of non-conformity. The pair is instantly drawn to one another, sparking a passionate love story that runs deeper than either one of them is prepared for.

Bridgerton Season 4 does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, you can preview the "Season of Love" collection above, and shop on the Netflix store's website.