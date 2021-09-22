The author’s work includes 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', 'Matilda', 'The BFG,' and more.

Netflix has acquired the entire catalog of Roald Dahl, one of the best-selling authors of children’s books of all time. According to CNN, the streamer is planning to create a "unique universe" of products based on the books. With this deal, Netflix has become the only home of popular franchises like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Netflix had already signed a deal with Roald Dahl Story Co. back in 2018, giving the streaming giant the right to produce original animated series based on Dahl’s work. Even so, buying the entire work of Dahl allows Netflix to move into the live-action territory. More importantly, the company not only ensures its rights to explore a beloved book collection but can also stop other studios from using the classic children’s novels.

In addition, this move could give Netflix significant leverage while negotiating the rights of distributions of non-original productions, especially relevant now that most studios are are connected to their own streaming service.

With more than 300 million books sold, Dahl remains as one of the most popular authors of children’s books ever, which means Hollywood frequently adapts his body of work. The best-selling Dahl book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory already gave birth to two successful movies, with Timothée Chalamet set to play Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel developed by Warner Bros. and directed by Paddington’s Paul King.

Other acclaimed adaptations of Dahl’s work include Danny DeVito’s Matilda, Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, Nicolas Roeg’s The Witches, and Henry Selick’s James and the Giant Peach.

As news of Netflix’s adaptations of Dahl’s catalog emerges, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

