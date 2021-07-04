Netflix has brought an end to the laughs for four of its comedies, reports TVLine. These including freshman sitcoms Country Comfort and The Crew. The streaming platform has also brought an end to Mr. Iglesias and Bonding after their second seasons.

Country Comfort starred Katharine McPhee as a down-on-her-luck country singer who becomes a nanny for the musical brood of a single dad, played by Eddie Cibrian. While audiences seemed impressed with the series, it was met by unimpressed critics after its March premiere. The Crew premiered in February, with Kevin James starring as Kevin, the crew chief for a NASCAR team. But even James’ sitcom seniority failed to prevent the show from making a hard right turn on the track. The Crew was an even bigger flop with the critics, logging a 38% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Chair' Fights Back in First Scene, New Images from Sandra Oh's Netflix Series

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias starred in Mr. Iglesias as a high school teacher who worked with gifted students. Despite the cast’s optimism last year that they would return for another season, Netflix has pulled the plug. Bonding’s cancellation is not as surprising considering the sitcom was met with heavy criticism by the BDSM community since its premiere in 2019. The series starred Zoe Levin as a psychology student-turned-dominatrix and her best friend that was a caricature of the gay BFF stereotype.

Despite the renaissance of multi-cam sitcoms in past years, Netflix has struggled to maintain its comedies beyond their second year. Country Comfort and The Crew join the growing list of first season cancellations like Merry Happy Whatever, All About the Washingtons, No Good Nick, and Disjointed. While Netflix has flagship sitcoms like Fuller House and The Ranch, it has failed to retain the majority of its recent premieres.

Multi-cam sitcoms are not the only thing to come and go quickly at Netflix this year, the streaming platform unexpectedly cancelled its space-faring drama Away and superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy.

KEEP READING: The 30 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (July 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now So many shows, so little time.

Read Next

Maggie Lovitt (8 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a Weekend TV/Movie News Writer at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. She is also an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt