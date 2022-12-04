As it was expected, Netflix set fire to the Thunder Stage this Saturday at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience. The streaming giant has hosted panels ever since the first edition of the event in 2014, when it was much, much smaller. So, it was no surprise that their panel was one of the most anticipated by fans. The panelists welcomed cast members from The Witcher: Blood Origin, Squid Game, The Recruit, Heartstopper, The Sandman, Wednesday, and Money Heist: Korea to talk about their series and tease future seasons.

With so much to talk about, the panel extended for over two hours and had the audience screaming at the top of their lungs every time their favorite actors stepped into the stage. This year, Netflix brought Noah Centineo, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Joey Batey, Park Hae-Soo, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Jenna Ortega.

The Recruit

The panel kicked off with Noah Centineo talking about his upcoming action-thriller series The Recruit, which is set to premiere in mid-December. Centineo revealed was excited about the series and his role: He plays Owen Hendricks, a CIA lawyer who gets thrown into action against his will. The actor stated that he loved the idea of playing a guy who thinks he’s able to wing it but realizes he’s in way over his head.

Centineo unveiled a scene from panel attendees, in which he shares the screen with costar Laura Haddock. In the story, Haddock plays a prisoner who threatens to release classified CIA information if she doesn’t get what she wants. You can check out details from the scene in this article.

Glass Onion

Before the next section started, Netflix decided to show a behind-the-scenes sneak peek from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which also premieres this December. The streamer released the video online on their Brazilian account, and you can check it out below:

Heartstopper

In the Heartstopper section, the series' lead couple Kit Connor and Joe Locke revealed that they flew to Brazil immediately after they wrapped filming Season 2 of the series. The duo talked about how honored they feel about being part of a show that depicts queer love in all forms, celebrates diversity, and has an overwhelmingly positive message for young LGBTQIA+ kids.

Even though Season 2 of Heartstopper has finished filming, it’s still too early to give anything away, since Netflix hasn’t even put together the first trailer or announced a release date. However, fans know they can rest easy since the incredibly popular teen show has already been renewed for Season 3.

Squid Game and Money Heist: Korea

South Korean star Park Hae-Soo is in the main cast of two Netflix hits: the life-and-death stakes survival series Squid Game and the brand-new thriller Money Heist: Korea – an adaptation of the Spanish-language series La Casa de Papel. Park celebrated being part of the streamer’s biggest hits and revealed that he didn’t think of his character in Squid Game as a villain, despite what he does at a certain point in the season. He said he played Cho Sang-woo as truthfully as he could to the character’s nature.

On Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Park brought an exclusive scene from Part 2 of the series. Netflix broke the first season in two blocks, something they’ve been doing with many shows in order to keep the buzz going. The clip features a police invasion that makes the bank heist of the series all the more difficult.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The panel for The Witcher: Blood Origin gave fans exactly what they wanted — a brand-new trailer for the spin-off prequel series introduced by lead actor Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The trailer focused on the new characters that fans are about to meet, as well as the series’ overwhelming production values.

The duo of actors Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain led the panel, and they talked about how excited they are about the series, and they also unveiled a new poster for the upcoming season, which premieres on Christmas Day. Then, the panel got a surprise visit from Joey Batey, who was recently revealed as part of the spin-off series.

The Sandman

The section of the panel that had the audience screaming the most was undoubtedly The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, and Vivienne Acheampong were welcomed with a standing ovation and took a little time to reflect on the series’ themes. The trio praised how both the legendary comic book series and the TV show offer distinct and yet unique takes on subjects that involve life and death and revealed they’ve been longtime fans of author Neil Gaiman.

Then, Gaiman himself appeared in a video to underscore the exciting fact that fan-favorite character Delirium will be featured in the upcoming Season 2, information that the author confirmed through Tumblr. Then, Gaiman unveiled a deleted scene from Season 1, in which Death (Howell-Baptiste) talks to Sandman (Tom Sturridge) about the time she tried to live as a human.

Wednesday

Last but not least, Jenna Ortega took the stage to talk about the hit dark comedy series Wednesday. She was later joined by Gwendoline Christie, who plays Nevermore headmistress Larissa Weems in the series. Christie and Ortega praised each other’s work and revealed how they loved working with each other. Then, Ortega stunned the audience by agreeing to answer a question without blinking – a character trait she developed with series director Tim Burton for Wednesday Addams.

The duo unveiled a blooper reel for the audience, who learned that Nevermore isn’t as dark behind the scenes as it is throughout the series. Christie revealed she’s always wanted to work with Burton, and that he encouraged their participation and input in each scene.

Collider is at CCXP22, so stick with us to get all information that comes from the event in real time.

