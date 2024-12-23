Streaming originals aren't just for Oscar bait or to compete with movie theater blockbusters. Netflix's best original Christmas movies have one purpose: to bring joy and feel-good entertainment to its streamers. Whether the holiday features are recreating the lore of the season or depicting easy-to-digest narratives that just require hot chocolate and cookies, Netflix has a batch of great originals that find an audience with every member of the family.

From pining for a second chance at love or discovering the true meaning of Christmas buried in the past, the best seasonal selections from the streaming giant lean on foundations set by Hallmark movies in one way or another while also branching out in originality. These are the best Netflix original Christmas movies, varying from international dark comedy to Oscar-nominated animation. This list will rank them by how comforting and memorable they are, and their overall quality.

10 'The Princess Switch' (2018)

Directed by Mike Rohl

Where would the Christmas movie genre be without a little identity switch? The Princess Switch became a Netflix favorite, garnering a trilogy for the holiday season. The first installment finds Chicago baker Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) as she travels to the fictional kingdom of Belgravia to compete in a baking competition. When she bumps into Lady Margaret (Hudgens), the pair discover their identical resemblance, ultimately forming a plan to switch places so Margaret can experience life outside the spotlight. Not only do they switch identities, but they begin to fall for the other's love interest.

The Princess Switch is a royal Christmas movie that screams Hallmark but is a Netflix original. It manifests sweet fun and romance for those wishing for something more in life during the holidays. While the later installments got progressively less entertaining, The Princess Switch could remain a stand-alone movie among Netflix's best holiday features.

9 'Love Hard' (2022)

Directed by Hernán Jiménez

While its far-reaching ending swayed critics away from adoring the film, Netflix streamers picked up the slack and hailed Love Hard as a holiday must-see. The movie stars Nina Dobrev as Natalie, a woman whose failed dating life seems to look up when she matches with a guy named Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) on a dating app. To surprise him, she flies across the country to spend Christmas with him, only to realize she's been catfished. Her luck turns around when the guy whose photos Josh used, Tag (Darren Barnet), lives nearby, and Josh agrees to help set the pair up.

An accurate depiction of the struggles of online dating and being your authentic self, the film is sweet and only slightly eerie. The cast of Love Hard brings the charm of making the most out of a bad situation. The movie is also about showing up for each other as Natalie and Josh form a close bond as he deals with staying in the constant shadow of his successful older brother. It's a sweet Netflix original, making for one of the best options to choose from this Christmas season.

8 'A Castle for Christmas' (2021)

Directed by Mary Lambert

Netflix made a smart move to allow the charming Cary Elwes to once again channel his fairytale charm and infuse it into a grouchy duke, this time with a Scottish accent. A Castle for Christmas follows Sophie (Brooke Shields), a best-selling author who escapes to Scotland to reconnect with why she started writing in the first place. She falls hard for a grand castle from her childhood memories, but to keep it, she must square off with the difficult duke named Myles (Elwes), who owns it.

To go into a Christmas rom-com without expecting clichés and corny hijinks is to not understand the genre at all. A Castle for Christmas creates perfect opponents for Elwes and Shields to play a delightful game of chess for the castle. It's sweet and frigid all at the same time, making it one of Netflix's best seasonal movies to enjoy under the cozy lights of a Christmas tree.

7 'A Night at The Kindergarten' (2022)

Directed by Rafal Skalski

Falling under Netflix's "In the Mood for Something Relatable and Real" section of their holiday listings, this Polish film is an obscure holiday movie that will satisfy the niche cinephile seeking a different kind of Christmas movie. A Night at the Kindergarten is a dark comedy about a do-gooder boyfriend (Piotr Witkowski) who attends the school's holiday play rehearsal to convince a group of wealthy parents and teachers not to expel his girlfriend's troublemaker son.

A Night at the Kindergarten is a relatable film for any parent who has dreaded going to the PTA meetings or mandatory Christmas pageant prep. The comedy explores definitions of good and bad parenting through the eyes of a dictatorial parental group. It contains the melodrama of a holiday movie, the uniqueness of a non-traditional narrative, contrasting characters for entertaining conflict, and an ending wrapped up in a bow.

6 'Single All the Way' (2021)

Directed by Michael Mayer

Single All the Way is a perfectly relatable Christmas movie for those finding themselves unattached this holiday season. Dealing with an unending chapter of being single, Peter (Michael Urie) is tired of the judgment from his family every season. That changes this year when he convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to trick his family into thinking they're in a relationship. What seemed like a perfect plan goes South when Peter's mother Carole (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with an attractive trainer.

After Hulu's LGBTQ+ hit holiday romance Happiest Season premiered, Netflix took its turn breaking the holiday romance standards. Single All the Way is a movie that charmingly depicts the themes of the season, like acceptance and kindness. In a genre saturated with romance tales, this Christmas movie expands its reach even further, allowing more people to feel seen.

5 'The Noel Diary' (2022)

Directed by Charles Shyer

It's a romantic comedy that feels like a drama and could play out well as one without the holiday backdrop. The Noel Diary is the story of a best-selling novelist (Justin Hartley) returning home to handle his deceased mother's estate. When a mysterious woman (Barrett Doss) searching for clues about her mother's past turns up at his door, the pair set out to uncover the truth using a forgotten journal as their guiding light.

The Netflix original is based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans. The Noel Diary contains all the trappings of a standard Hallmark-style romance, like longing looks, awkward romantic tension, and a dramatic purpose that will ultimately change both characters' lives. Still, the movie succeeds in its holiday depiction of personal growth and the discovery of what may be missing in life.

4 'A Boy Called Christmas' (2021)

Directed by Gil Kenan

With a recognizable cast that includes the beloved Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, Stephen Merchant, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, and more, A Boy Called Christmas is a magical adventure for the entire family. An adaptation of the bestseller from Matt Haig, the film follows Nikolas' (Henry Lawfull) journey in search of magic and his father, taking him to the legendary village of Elfhelm. Beside him is his talking mouse (Merchant) and a reindeer named Blitzen.

A Boy Called Christmas is a holiday fairytale that weaves the genre standards into its creative narrative. The stellar ensemble cast is enough to warrant a watch, with each actor delivering a scene-stealing turn. However, the true wonder of this Netflix original lies within the viewer's emotional investment in the characters and its emphasis on the priceless value of kindness.

3 'The Christmas Chronicles' (2018)

Directed by Clay Kaytis

Where Disney has the Tim-Allen-led holiday franchise, Netflix created its pair of films about Santa Claus and his mission to save Christmas. The Christmas Chronicles stars Kurt Russell as a leaner but still just as jolly Santa, as he's caught on camera by a pair of siblings (Darby Camp and Judah Lewis) trying to remember the magic of the holidays. When Santa discovers the stowaways in his sleigh, they crash and must rally the reindeer and elves to fix the sleigh in time to deliver the remaining presents around the world.

Russell is exceptional and makes his mark on the holiday icon, becoming this generation's live-action Santa. His investment in the role instills the magic of the season, playing up the inherent charm of the holiday. The second installment, The Christmas Chronicles 2, received a less exciting reception, but the wholesome nature of the franchise remains with Russell's real-life partner, Goldie Hawn, starring as Mrs. Claus.

2 'Carry-On' (2024)

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra