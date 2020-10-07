Every New Netflix Christmas Movie and Show Coming This Year

Spooky Season is far from over, but Netflix is already unwrapping its list of new Christmas movies and TV shows set to debut over the next two months. Below you’ll find a complete list of all the new holiday programming coming to Netflix in 2020, including the highly anticipated Netflix original film sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again which brings Vanessa Hudgens back into the fold to once again pull double duty as Margaret Delacourt and Stacy DeNovo. In terms of original films, there’s also the musical adventure Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, the Emma Roberts/Luke Bracy romcom Holidate, and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

There’s also a brand new Dolly Parton Christmas movie called Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square which features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Parton and arrives on November 22nd.

On the original series side, there’s Dash & Lily, which follows a couple of strangers passing a notebook back and forth at locations all across New York City and starring Austin Abrams and Midori Frances. There’s also a holiday version of Movies That Made Us premiering on December 1st that delves into the making of Elf and The Nightmare Before Chriastmas, as well as The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 3.

Check out the full list of Netflix Christmas movies and TV shows below, divided into three categories.