‘Merry Happy Whatever’ Trailer Promises Dysfunctional Holiday Fun from Netflix

It’s officially after Halloween, which means it’s officially Christmas time. Drug stores are rapidly changing their “Seasonal” aisles, city streets are stringing up lights, and Netflix is dropping a whole bunch of holiday content for your jolly streaming pleasure. So for this Thanksgiving (aka “Pre-Christmas”), why not spend some time binging a new Netflix Christmas series about a dysfunctional family — after, you know, binging a bunch of food with your dysfunctional family? The streaming service is dropping every episode of Merry Happy Whatever on Thanksgiving day, and we’ve got the official trailer below.

Dennis Quaid, who just might be playing the same “barely keeping it together” character he played in The Intruder, loves his family very much. And spending Christmas with them is of the utmost importance, no matter who else is crashing their “G-rated” party. In this case, that happens to be Matt, played by comic and Undateable alumnus Brent Morin, an aspiring musician dating Quaid’s daughter Emmy, played by former Disney star (and another Undateable alumnus) Bridgit Mendler. When the young couple heads to Emmy’s hometown for Matt to meet them, all kinds of “jolly on the surface, miserable underneath” shenanigans ensue — some involving fellow former Disney star Ashley Tisdale.

The show, a multicam sitcom, comes from multicam sitcom vet Tucker Cawley (Everybody Loves Raymond). It certainly isn’t reinventing any sitcom wheels, with its familiar jokes and tropes getting a familiar laugh track reaction. But if you need something agreeable to stream with your family come the holidays, this just might do the trick.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Merry Happy Whatever, dropping Thanksgiving day, below. For more on Netflix’s holiday plans, here’s the trailer for Rob Lowe‘s Holiday in the Wild.