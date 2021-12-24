It is generally assumed the Hallmark Channel has the market cornered on sappy Christmas movies. However, Netflix has joined a host of other basic cable channels in creating Christmas flicks. A clever twist is that there is a certain sect of their movies that are interconnected, creating essentially its own Netflix Christmas Universe. Netflix has an abundance of Christmas movies to choose from, but here is a look at the NCU and how they are all interconnected.

The Christmas Prince Trilogy

A Christmas Prince (2017) - Set in the kingdom of Aldovia, undercover reporter Amber (Rose McIver) is posing as a tutor to Princess Emily (Honor Kneafsey) trying to get dirt on the elusive Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) as he is due to be coronated as King after his father’s recent death. Power-hungry cousin Simon (Theo Devaney) tries to wreak havoc but is ultimately excommunicated. The result is Richard’s coronation and a proposal to Amber to be his Queen.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018) - Amber and Richard’s wedding is full of stress. Amber is not enjoying the wedding planning being out of her control as King Richard’s initiative has been inexplicably bankrupting the country. When Amber’s two best friends arrive, the three of them, along with the clever Princess Emily and the new, remorseful Simon investigate and find corruption from the King’s trusted advisor, Lord Leopold (Simon Dutton). The country is miraculously repaired and Amber retakes control of her wedding on Christmas Day.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (2019) - In the third installment, it’s time for a baby. This time around, Aldovia is on the eve of signing a centennial treaty with ally and nearby nation of Penglia. When the treaty is stolen, a mystery unfolds as the treaty must be signed by Christmas or technically the nations are at war. And even worse, the first-born child of the King will be cursed! One of the palace aides turns out to have stolen the treaty for vengeance of a rumor that his ancestor was killed by a Penglian citizen. The royal baby daughter, Elleri, is born. Amber, along with Queen Helena (Alice Krige) and Queen Ming of Penglia (Momo Yeung) vow to change the role of women in the monarcy.

NCU Connections - King Richard and Queen Amber, along with Princess Elleri, appear at the Coronation of Queen Margaret in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Count Simon runs into Fiona at a party in The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star.

The Princess Switch Trilogy

The Princess Switch (2018) - Chicago bakery owner Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enters an international baking contest with her best friend Kevin (Nick Sagar) in the nation of Belgravia. Meanwhile, Lady Margaret, Duchess of Montenaro (also played by Hudgens) is struggling with her arranged engagement to Prince Edward of Belgravia (Sam Palladio). As a judge in the baking competition, Margaret is stunned to find Stacy as they look exactly alike. Margaret convinces Stacy to switch places with her so she can learn about Belgravia as a commoner. Stacy bonds with Mrs. Donatelli (Suanne Braun), Margaret’s personal assistant, who continually runs interference with Edward’s nosy driver, Frank (Mark Fleischmann). Stacy and Prince Edward fall in love as do Lady Margaret and Kevin.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) - When Margaret’s father dies and her brother abdicates, she is next in line for the throne which royally screws up her romance with Kevin. But Edward and Stacy insist that Kevin and his daughter, Olivia (Mia Lloyd) attend the coronation. Desperate to get Margaret and Kevin to spend some alone time together, Stacy and Margaret switch again. When Margaret's wild cousin Fiona (yes, more Hudgens) arrives to create chaos with her two sidekicks Reggie and Mindy (Ricky Norwood and Florence Hall) it gets even more complicated when she decides to pose as Margaret in hopes of accidentally being crowned Queen. Reggie and Mindy kidnap Margaret (who is really Stacy) until Margaret realizes what has happened and rescues Stacy. Don’t worry, it all works out as Margaret marries Kevin and is crowned Queen of Montenaro.

The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star (2021) - Time for more switching! This time, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Cousin Fiona to recover the priceless Star of Peace, a sacred relic from the Vatican for the Montenaro Christmas Festival. Fiona, with the help of her minions Reggie and Mindy (all of whom are suspiciously not in prison), seek out Fiona’s ex, Peter (Remy Hii) for help in the recovery of the artifact. Hijinks ensue and there’s another triple switch, but the Star of Peace is ultimately recovered. Fiona not only reunites with her mother, Bianca (Amanda Donohoe) but also opens her heart for Peter to make for a happy ending for all.

NCU Connections - King Richard and Queen Amber of A Christmas Prince appear at the Coronation of Queen Margaret. Count Simon runs into Fiona at a party. A Christmas Prince also appears on television in The Princess Switch, but it has been suggested that in this instance, it is a documentary on Amber and Richard’s romance.

Other Movies in Universe

The Knight Before Christmas (2019) - Norwich England, 1334, an old crone (Ella Kenion) sends Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) on a quest into a faraway land to fulfill his knighthood quest. Meanwhile in Ohio in 2019, Brooke Winters (Vanessa Hudgens… again) is a middle school teacher who doesn’t believe in love or fairy tales. When Sir Cole appears out of nowhere, Brooke accidentally hits him with her car and takes him to her home for recovery. Along with the entire town, Brooke finds herself undone by the charm of Sir Cole. Thankfully, the old crone agrees. This film ends in a cliffhanger with the old crone putting the same charm on Sir Cole’s brother, Sir Geoffrey (Harry Jarvis).

NCU Connections - Brooke’s sister, Madison (Emmanuelle Chriqui) mentions a trip to Aldovia. This also sets up a possibility of a fourth Princess Switch. Since it has been established that Amber and Richard have a relationship with Montenaro, and with Madison mentioning Aldovia, it is possible Brooke is also related to Margaret, Stacy, and Fiona.

A Castle for Christmas (2021) - In NYC, best-selling author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) is receiving a LOT of criticism for her latest novel. She decides to take off for Scotland for the holidays. There she encounters the grumpy Duke Myles (Cary Elwes) and decides to buy his foreclosing castle. Although they don’t get along at first, the two slowly find they have a lot in common and a lot of attraction to each other.

NCU Connections - Frank and Mrs. Donatelli from The Princess Switch Trilogy appear at the Inn to rent a room. Apparently all that sexual tension that was being set up in the trilogy pays off as these two escape for a romantic getaway.

Peripheral Connections

Christmas Inheritance (2017) - When spoiled rich girl Ellen ( Eliza Taylor ) is sent to her father’s hometown in New England, she is educated on the true meaning of Christmas. Along the way, she also discovers the meaning of true love with local heartthrob, Jake ( Jake Lacy ). This film is featured on the television in the background of both The Princess Switch and The Holiday Calendar.

(2017) - When spoiled rich girl Ellen ( ) is sent to her father’s hometown in New England, she is educated on the true meaning of Christmas. Along the way, she also discovers the meaning of true love with local heartthrob, Jake ( ). This film is featured on the television in the background of both The Princess Switch and The Holiday Calendar. The Holiday Calendar (2018) - Struggling photographer Abby ( Kat Graham ) is reunited with her childhood best friend Josh ( Quincy Brown ). Everyone thinks they should be together, but Abby is interested in the handsome doctor Ty ( Ethan Peck ). Will Abby and Ty live happily ever after or will Abby realize Josh has been the one for her all along. This film is featured on the television in the background in Christmas Inheritance and The Knight Before Christmas.

(2018) - Struggling photographer Abby ( ) is reunited with her childhood best friend Josh ( ). Everyone thinks they should be together, but Abby is interested in the handsome doctor Ty ( ). Will Abby and Ty live happily ever after or will Abby realize Josh has been the one for her all along. This film is featured on the television in the background in Christmas Inheritance and The Knight Before Christmas. Holiday in the Wild (2019) - Empty nester and recent divorcee Kate (Kristin Davis) decides to treat herself to a trip to Zambia. The pilot of her private plane Derek (Rob Lowe) makes an emergency landing at an elephant sanctuary in which Kate (a former veterinarian) offers her assistance. Kate finds herself discovering her true passion, and not just the elephants. This film is featured on the television in the background in The Knight Before Christmas.

This is a really fun world to get lost in. These movies know exactly what they are and boy do they have fun. There is plenty of room for expansion and with the popularity of these films, it is a foregone conclusion that this isn't the last we’ve seen of these characters. With all this setup, it’s time for the Netflix Endgame where we see the countries of Aldovia, Belgravia, Montenaro, and Penglia come together to save the world.

