When Netflix unveiled a surprise “trailer” for Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of the Requiem, most people collectively went “huh?” While some wondered if they’d even seen the five previous entries that the franchise had purportedly released, others arrived at the conclusion that this was an elaborate April Fool’s prank, considering the film’s April 1 release date.

As it turns out, the streamer is now fully committed to fleshing out the lore of this admittedly intriguing saga involving pre-historic monsters and rambunctious adventurers. In a series of tweets, Netflix revealed that the “epic sci-fi saga” began in 2009 and starred definitely-not-real actors such as Sean Knox, Carol Cobb, Lauren Van Chance, Dustin Mulray and Howie Frangopolous.

They returned in Cliff Beasts 2: Re-Extinction, in which the team was made to “scrape the sky of Cliff Beasts in the big city.” The third installment, Cliff Beasts 3: Oceana, sent the team on an underwater adventure, and seemingly featured “titillating tidal wave of underwater dinosaur fights.” The Cliff Beasts returned in Cliff Beasts 4: Beijing Beasts, which showed the “beasts attacking Beijing for creative reasons and not a blatant attempt to reach the Chinese market,” had five (!) director’s cuts, and notably marked Cobb’s final film in the franchise before her departure.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix Unveils Mysterious April Fool's Trailer For 'Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest'

The team “accidentally” turned off the Earth’s gravity at the end of the fourth movie, and had “nowhere to go but up—to space,” in 2019’s summer blockbuster Cliff Beasts 5: Space Fury. And that brings us to the sixth entry in the franchise, which will feature a returning Cobb alongside fresh faces Dieter Bravo and Kristal Kris, in addition to two whole colons in the title—Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of the Requiem.

Netflix also shared a retrospective of the entire Cliff Beasts franchise in a neat little video package, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and the tantalizing promise of Cliff Beasts 6 being “six times as good as Cliff Beasts 1.”

In all seriousness, this looks like an extension of the fake movie-within-a-movie gag that we saw at the beginning of Tropic Thunder, and appears to be in service of an upcoming Judd Apatow movie called The Bubble. It shares several of the same cast members—David Duchovny, Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen and others. The film’s synopsis on IMDb reads, "A group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempts to complete a film.”

If it is an elaborate marketing ploy, it’s admirably self-aware; the Cliff Beasts series kind of charts the evolution of blockbuster moviemaking across a decade-and-a-half, and satirizes Hollywood's franchise-minded thought-process. You can check out the retrospective video here, and brush up on your Cliff Beasts knowledge in the Twitter thread down below:

How to Watch ‘Fresh’: Where to Stream the New Comedy Thriller Movie? Not all meet-cutes are “cute”.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Rahul Malhotra (239 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra