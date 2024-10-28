If you've been on social media for the past few years, you may have noticed that many of Netflix's offerings have become viral sensations on apps like TikTok. From Wednesday's dance mixed with Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' to Stranger Things igniting Kate Bush's and Metallica's streaming numbers, the internet gave users the power to share memorable moments with others. And with this upcoming feature that will make its way to the streaming giant soon, sharing these soon-to-be iconic scenes will become much easier.

'Moments' is a new Netflix feature that will allow users to share clips on a variety of social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. If you're not on those platforms, users can share a link to the clip they want to share. According to The Hollywood Reporter, users can share scenes on another platform and followers will be sent to the show in question on their Netflix app. So, essentially, you're not making a 10-second copy of a clip through downloads, you're sending viewers to watch the show on their accounts. This could explain why TikTok is not included in the list of social media sites the app can share content with. In addition, it makes sense why this is how its done due to piracy concerns.

Netflix released a video to hype up the feature, where different people talked about different iconic moments that have occurred in the app. And perhaps there will be more to come as Squid Game season 2 is scheduled to come out this year. Meanwhile, Wednesday is set to return sometime in 2025, along with the final season of Stranger Things.

Netflix Has A History of Adding And Removing Features

Netflix has grown since it first started in 2007 as a DVD-by-mail movie rental service. What was once a U.S.-only digital service now operates in multiple countries, providing content in languages outside of English. While the streaming giant has evolved, the platform has added and pulled many features that have affected users in different ways.

Alongside the generic videos, Netflix has released a few interactive films, including Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend, where users can choose the outcome of the program they're watching. Also, the streaming giant has a video game division. Bloomberg reported it hired a former Electronics Arts executive to push gaming to its user base, and the company recently announced titles like Squid Game: Unleashed.

However, the platform has pulled some of its features from users in the past few years. One of the biggest changes was a crackdown on password sharing, which changed the way people would share accounts with others. Last year, the streaming giant ended its DVD mailing service. And speaking of video games, Forbes reported that the company closed its video game studio, which featured huge names in the gaming industry.

Netflix's Moments is now available for iOS users. Meanwhile, the Android release is set to come out in the coming weeks.