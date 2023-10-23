The Big Picture Netflix announces Verified Stand-Up, a multi-comic special featuring 10 diverse comedians in 10 different short form sets, directed by Linda Mendoza.

Comedian Asif Ali's acting credits include Shrinking, Agent Elvis, and WandaVision, while Dulcé Sloan is known for her voice acting on The Great North. Nimesh Patel is an Emmy-nominated writer.

Gianmarco Soresi is critically acclaimed, and Leslie Liao recently went viral with her debut set. Robby Hoffman has performed at Just for Laughs, and Rosebud Baker writes for SNL. Verified Stand-Up premieres November 28.

Next month, a handful of stand-up comedians are heading to Netflix in a brand-new special. Today, the streamer announced a multi-comic special entitled Verified Stand-Up. It will feature 10 comedians total in 10 different short form sets. The roster boasts an impressive bunch of comedians from diverse backgrounds, including Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Nimesh Patel, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah J. Kelly, Leslie Liao, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. The special will consist of two episodes, with each set filmed at Webster Hall in New York City. It was directed by Linda Mendoza and executive produced by Anne Harris. Verified Stand-Up premieres November 23.

Most recently, Ali continued to build his résumé with recent acting credits in shows such as Shrinking, Agent Elvis, and WandaVision. He also appeared in the feature Don't Worry Darling and has voice acted for video games and additional television shows. Ali will next lead Hulu's Deli Boys series. Similarly, Sloan is currently known for her voice acting role in FOX's animated comedy The Great North, in which she voices Honeybee. She was previously a correspondent on The Daily Show and has been hailed by outlets such as Variety, Rolling Stone, and more. Additionally, she has appeared in various other programs including Conan, Acting Out, and more. Patel is an Emmy-nominated writer who most recently released his self-produced special Lucky Lefty. He has written for shows like Saturday Night Live, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and produced for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Soresi is a critically acclaimed comedian who has garnered praise from the likes of NPR, Esquire, BuzzFeed, The Atlantic, and several others. He has done stand-up for shows like The Late Late Show with James Corden and acted for Hustlers and The Last OG. He also hosts the podcast series The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi. Kelly has had the stand-up bug since he was 10-years-old and eventually grew up to have a dynamic career in comedy. He is currently on tour with fellow comedian Lavell Crawford. Liao is known for her "relatable, introspective, and matter-of-fact" humor influenced by her experience as a Chinese-American woman. She recently went viral on social media for her debut set on Don't Tell Comedy and was selected as a New Face of Comedy for the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2023. Hoffman has also performed numerous times at Just for Laughs and recently headlined the New York Comedy festival. Some of her writing credits include The Chris Gethard Show and Workin' Moms, and she is currently developing projects with A24, Warner Bros. TV, and Showtime.

Three More Comics to Watch Round Out 'Verified Stand-Up'

Rounding out the list, Baker currently writes for Saturday Night Live. She has written for WGA award-nominated sketch shows including That Damn Michael Che and Inside Amy Schumer. Baker has performed stand-up sets in multiple capacities, with her debut special, Whiskey Fists, debuting in 2021 on Comedy Central. She will next be seen in the feature Hell of a Summer. Wu recently made a couple of notable debuts. They recently starred in the film Joy Ride, with their late-night stand-up debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. They were previously a staff writer for Doogie Kameāloha M.D and is a staff writer for an unannounced Netflix series. Gonzalez is currently on tour with Chelsea Handler as the live opening. She has been featured on a number of shows such as Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She released a comedy album entitled My Birthday's Tomorrow and hosts a podcast, I'm Not Busy, with Michael Foulk.

Verified Stand-Up premieres globally November 28 on Netflix.