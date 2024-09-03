One of the contestants of Netflix’s survival competition series, Outlast, will be leaning heavily on his faith to get through the challenges that face his group. In a Collider exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming season, fans watch as Joseph Malbrough, a 30-year-old mechanic from Louisiana, gets vulnerable about his background. Understanding why some of his teammates don’t have the same belief system that he does, Marlbrough explains that it’s “the type of cards [he] was dealt” that led him down his path of spirituality. While he discusses his hopes for this unique experience with another player, the pair stumble upon a washed-up fish on the banks of the river, something they desperately need for sustenance. As the gang gathers around to feast their eyes on this bit of luck, Marlbrough calls it “a blessing.”

Season 2 of Netflix’s equal parts Survivor, Man vs. Wild, and The Amazing Race competition series will arrive in two parts, with the first batch of episodes dropping on September 4 and the next set to follow on September 11. The show centers around a group of 16 people who consider themselves to be “lone wolves.” After being dropped in the harsh and demanding Alaskan wilderness with just the clothes on their backs, they’ll be thrown into a game of survival with the chance of winning one million dollars at the end. There’s just one hangup — they must rely on one another to get through it, as this is a team-driven experience. Should a player have had enough, they’re allowed to remove themselves from the game by firing a flare gun, meaning full teams won’t be ejected if only one person is ready to go back to civilization.

Along with Malbrough, who is a mechanic back home, the second season will feature a multitude of folks from varying walks of life. Included in the list of competitors are professional python remover Bayardo (Bayo) Hernandez, Air Force vet Bri Walston, data analyst Emily Johnston, and defense attorney Julio Laboy.

Who Is Behind ‘Outlast’?

When he’s not out there earning nominations and awards for his work on projects like Arrested Development and Ozark, Jason Bateman must be at home binge-watching the latest season of Survivor. The actor’s production company, Aggregate Films, backs Outlast with Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Emma Ho serving as executive producers alongside BBC Studios’ Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney. Dan Bree also joins the team of executive producers, as well as Mike Odair, who serves as the title’s showrunner.

