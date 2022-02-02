Netflix has a wide range of content for people to watch. A library of shows and movies means we can easily find an old favorite or discover something completely new. With so much content, however, it's not too shocking that we don't finish everything we start. We have all started something on Netflix that we never get around to finishing, and Netflix always wants to ensure that you don't forget about the shows that you have started with their "Continue Watching" section.

While it's nice to be reminded of shows that still need to be completed, it can a bit of a nuisance to have a series or movie that you don't plan on finishing constantly sitting in that menu menu. Now, Netflix has provided a welcome addition to their service that will allow users to manually remove films and series from the "Continue Watching" section.

The new feature is now available on the web, mobile, and TV versions of Netflix. With the "Continue Watching" section being one of the first things users see when they boot up the service, users can now say, "No, Netflix, I don't think I'm going to keep watching the live-action Full Metal Alchemist movie that my friends threw on for a laugh on New Years." While not doing anything absolutely game-changing for the streaming service, the feature is a great addition that makes the section much more useful. The ability to choose which shows stay in your "Continue Watching" section means less clutter and more motivation to start new titles from the service.

To use the feature and get those lingering unfinished series off your menu, users can simply select whatever title they want to remove, scroll down a list of options until they find "Remove from Continue Watching", an option next to an X icon. Pressing this will remove the series or film from their list easily and without hassle.

Before, the only way to get something off the list was to add more to the list until it eventually pushed the oldest ones out, — not the most elegant solution and one that many people aren't going to go through the hassle of doing. This change adds a way to organize Netflix queues in a convenient way, and prioritize titles that people actually want to watch.

