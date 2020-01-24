Netflix Adds ‘The Irishman’, ‘Marriage Story’ and More to the Criterion Collection

The Criterion Collection is adding four Netflix films to its roster this year, further solidifying the streaming giant’s status as a prestige film studio. The Irishman, Marriage Story, American Factory and Atlantics will all be getting the Criterion treatment. The news comes fresh off of three of the films scoring a bundle of Academy Award nominations.

Incredibly excited and honored to announce that THE IRISHMAN, MARRIAGE STORY, AMERICAN FACTORY, and ATLANTICS will all join the @Criterion Collection later this year! pic.twitter.com/Z3TVYL45S0 — Netflix Film @ Sundance (@NetflixFilm) January 24, 2020

As everyone reading Collider probably already knows, Criterion is the brass ring of home video distributors, specializing in pristine film restoration and robust special features. Before the announcement of these titles, the only Netflix film to be added to the collection was Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, which is due to be released this February.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman reunites the filmmaker with stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, telling an epic gangster story centered around the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino, in his first Scorsese film). Marriage Story, written and directed by Noah Baumbach, stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through an agonizing divorce. American Factory, the first film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama through their company Higher Ground Productions, is a documentary by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert about Chinese company Fuyao moving into a defunct General Motors plant in Ohio. And Atlantics, a supernatural drama directed by Mati Diop, won the Grand Prix at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

There are no release dates as of yet, but as indicated by Netflix’s official twitter account, we can expect to see all four films on Criterion Collection Blu-rays by the end of this year.