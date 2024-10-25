Daredevil: Born Again will finally hit screens in March 2025, reigniting the rivalry between Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear and his nemesis, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Cox and D'Onofrio have teased that Born Again will feature multiple elements that made the original Daredevil series a beloved hit, including a darker tone, characters like Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and the bloody, bone-breaking violence that made Daredevil stand out from other Marvel TV shows. But while fans might immediately think of the impressive single-take fight scenes that were a hallmark of Daredevil's Netflix days, the best fight actually takes place in the Season 1 episode "Speak of the Devil," particularly with how it highlights Matt Murdock's fighting skills and superhuman senses.

Through Daredevil Season 1, Murdock becomes aware of Fisk's activities and works to uncover the secret behind the mysterious "Kingpin." But a visit from his mentor Stick (Scott Glenn) reveals that Fisk is in league with Nobu Yoshioka (Peter Shinkoda), a high-ranking member of the Yakuza who also happens to be aligned with the death cult known as the Hand. "Speak of the Devil" finally pits Murdock and Nobu against each other, resulting in an intense fight that is a perfect display of everything that makes Daredevil great.

Daredevil’s Fight Against Nobu Is the First Real Challenge He’s Had

The fight between Daredevil and Nobu is unique because it's the first fight to truly put Daredevil on the losing side. Up until this point, he'd managed to take on various criminals and won through a combination of fighting skills and/or sheer adrenaline (see that first iconic hallway scene). Nobu, on the other hand, matches him blow for blow, even dodging some of Daredevil's strikes and landing some pretty damaging ones. The fight takes a turn for the worse when Nobu brings out his kyoketsu-shoge, a blade attached to a chain. Using this weapon, Nobu deals some horrific wounds to Daredevil and comes dangerously close to killing him. The Man Without Fear is only able to escape with his life when he tricks Nobu into setting himself on fire. But his victory is short-lived as Fisk comes in and nearly beats him to death. No other episode puts Murdock through the wringer like "Speak of the Devil" does, and it was only a harbinger of things to come.

"Speak of the Devil" also highlights the intensity of Nobu and Daredevil's fight by cutting out every sound except their breathing and the blows they land, fully putting the reader in Daredevil's shoes. Previous episodes had utilized a similar trick to highlight how Daredevil's enhanced senses work, but this was the first time it truly felt like the viewer could experience being in the hero's shoes. It also shows how frightening of an opponent Nobu is, as he's able to move just as quietly. When superpowerful senses and hand-to-hand combat skills don't give you the edge over an opponent, that all but spells danger for you.

The Fight Between Daredevil and Nobu Sets Up Key Plot Points in Future Marvel Netflix Shows

Daredevil and Nobu's fight wasn't just a really cool visual, it also started laying the groundwork for future projects, most notably Season 2 of Daredevil and The Defenders. Nobu would return to life in Season 2 of Daredevil, where it was revealed that the Hand was locked in a war with a mysterious group called the Chaste. Stick also reappeared, revealing that he and Murdock's former girlfriend Elektra Natchios (Elodie Yung) were members of the Chaste. It's also shown that the Hand can resurrect their soldiers from the dead, making them formidable opponents. The Hand wants Elektra because she is the Black Sky, the warrior destined to lead them; during a final fight with Murdock, Elektra, and the Hand, Nobu kills her. She is later resurrected in The Defenders, fully embracing her status as the Black Sky. Murdock, with the help of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and the Immortal Iron Fist Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is able to stop Elektra, but in the process, she dies again and Murdock is presumed to be dead after a building was dropped on top of him.

But though they were presented as a major threat, the Hand never fully lived up to their potential. Part of that was how the group was presented in Iron Fist; despite being shown to resort to murder and blackmail to achieve their goals, apparently, a splinter group was dedicated to truly bettering mankind's ills through peaceful means. This was a major element that could have provided some great conflict, but it was never touched upon again. Shinkoda also revealed that then-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb scrapped a planned storyline for Nobu, and dropped some immensely racist remarks in the process:

"Jeph Loeb told the writers' room not to write for Nobu and Gao — and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners — that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. 'There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a s---, so don't write about Nobu and Gao,' so they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it."

Even setting aside the blatantly false claim that the Blade trilogy pitted Wesley Snipes against a majority of Asian opponents, Loeb's decision led to a potentially compelling foe for Daredevil not getting the chance to shine. Shinkoda didn't just display great fighting skills, but also took the time to make Nobu a menacing figure; even Fisk, who's shown to intimidate people into not speaking his name, seemed to shrink in his presence during Daredevil Season 1. Daredevil: Born Again is giving the world of Daredevil a second chance, so it should go all the way and bring Shinkoda back, reminding viewers that he is one of the few people who was able to match Daredevil in more ways than one.

Daredevil is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

