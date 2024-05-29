The Big Picture Both Dark and Outer Range explore character dynamics and time travel, prioritizing drama over sci-fi elements.

Dark excels in providing detailed explanations and manages complexities better than Outer Range.

Dark offers intricate world-building and tightly-knit storytelling, setting a high standard for similar shows like Outer Range.

Josh Brolin-led Outer Range on Prime Video delivers a compelling story that depends on the interesting character dynamics, familial complexities, small-town politics, and an interesting sci-fiction angle to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. With its second season out now, Outer Range has managed to tread a fine line between the two worlds it tries to explore – one that of a gritty western and the other being a time-travel mystery that keeps thickening with every episode. In many ways, Netflix’s first German-language original series Dark brings similar exciting elements to the table in a more intriguing fashion through a more well-knit story. Dark achieves what has gone to become the gold standard for shows such as Outer Range and 1899, all exploring the complexities of human life impacted by changing perceptions of reality and time.

Dark A family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships among four families. Release Date December 1, 2017 Cast Louis Hofmann , Karoline Eichhorn , Maja Schöne , Jordis Triebel Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

‘Dark’ and ‘Outer Range’ Have Multiple Similarities and Parallels

A looming, dark mystery emerging from the existence of a hole that serves as a portal through time becomes the pivot for Outer Range’s story. Similarly, Dark on Netflix is a three-season saga that revolves around the fictional German town of Winden when a secret wormhole is discovered in the search of children mysteriously vanishing from the town. As a result, the audience is taken through a high-stakes sci-fi story that is as invested in the evolving dynamics between characters and families residing in the town as it is in the origins of the wormhole. The local nuclear power plant in Winden becomes the brewing pot for a sinister plot that’s continuously teased during Season 1 of Dark.

Drama and Mystery Go Hand-in-Hand in ‘Dark’

Close

But despite the overarching sci-fi elements inherent to the events of the story, both Dark and Outer Range choose to heavily invest in the drama surrounding the central characters. In Outer Range, Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott tries to battle on two fronts. He must cope with the changing family dynamics in light of the mysterious disappearance of his daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly in Season 1 and Monette Moio in Season 2). Also, he must tackle the threat of takeover posed by the Tillerson family, who are interested in Abbott’s ranch.

In Dark, the mysterious disappearance of the pre-teen son of the local police officer becomes the inciting incident, around which the story revolves and evolves. The Kahnwald, Nielsen, Doppler, and Tiedemann families are placed at the center of the mystery as more and more details provide key insights into the history of these families. In both Outer Range and Dark, the drama tends to take the front seat while the mystery around the time travel is allowed to simmer, plus a stellar ensemble cast and characterization demand greater investment from the audience.

‘Dark’ Goes Full-Circle With its Time-Travel Mystery

Image via Netflix

While Outer Range is still a centralized story (as of Season 2) that keeps going inward, Dark can be seen following an opposite trend through its three seasons. Outer Range remains more invested in the story of Abbotts, how the appearance of the mysterious hole, which allows travel through time, affects them, and how the characters affect each other via different timelines. At a story level, Dark keeps expanding its horizons throughout the seasons, continuously experimenting with what could be achieved through the stellar world-building and characters in a science-fiction setting.

While until now Outer Range has remained limited to encompassing the events and mysteries surrounding the Abbotts, Dark increases the stakes by establishing that the events happening around the characters living in Winden may have a widespread impact on the overall fate of humanity. By introducing the threat of an apocalyptic ending, Dark amplifies the impact of every small decision every character makes. After all, in a time-travel story, it’s natural to expect that decisions will stand to have an impact, across timelines. In Dark, it feels that the conflict is allowed to be intensified in the service of a much worthier resolution. Of course, Outer Range has an opportunity to still reveal its cards, but so far, the ongoing drama seems to have limited repercussions beyond the Abbotts.

‘Dark’ Offers Everything ‘Outer Range’ Does But Better

Image via Netflix

Despite having similar themes and plot points, Dark does a lot of things better than Outer Range. Primarily, Dark nails one aspect that one would expect most sci-fi stories to excel at. With consistency and quality, Dark manages to extend ample insights behind the “how” and “what” elements of the mystery, whereas Outer Range continues to hold back more than it reveals, even in Season 2. So far, Outer Range has provided a very limited explanation behind its time travel logic, whereas it continues to use the time travel-enabling hole as a device to develop key events in the story.

On the other hand, Dark does a much better job at keeping the loopholes in the story to as limited a number as possible, logically ensuring that the audience does not feel as lost as the characters may sometimes do. As a result, when the most consequential situations do take place in Dark, they feel much more intense and impactful than what Outer Range has so far managed. Also, Dark and Outer Range both handle a lot of timelines and characters at the same time, in the course of delivering their stories. Notably, Dark manages to weave everything together quite well despite furnishing a story that is way more complex and layered than that of Outer Range. Even if one hasn’t watched this German sci-fi thriller yet, it’s highly likely that one may have come across the many potential theories and the complex family tree emerging from the story.

At its best, Dark is a high-stakes sci-fi thriller that rides on intricate world-building, well-defined characterizations, and tightly-knit storytelling. On many fronts, Outer Range seems to only try achieving what Dark has managed to do with near-perfection, so much so that Dark’s success evoked enough confidence in the abilities of the creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese for Netflix to greenlight another sci-fi mystery in the form of 1899. While the wait for some much-needed answers in the form of Outer Range’s Season 3 continues, three seasons of Dark await those who have been left wanting more.

All episodes of Dark are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix