Netflix's Dated and Related, which first premiered in 2022, is entertaining reality television. Although the title of the show sounds a bit weird, it is not what it sounds like. The entire premise of Dated and Related is for pairs of siblings, or contestants that are related in some way, to help each other find love. The host of the show, Too Hot to Handle's very own, Melinda Berry, helps a brother and a sister, twins, brothers, and even cousins join Season 1 to all help each other find love. It may seem awkward for an older brother to watch his younger sister fall in love and get intimate with other contestants, like Joey Roppo and Corrina Roppo, but it was the opposite. It was sweet to watch a pair of siblings help each other out, give each other advice, and root for each other.

Dated and Related brought a positive twist to reality TV. Viewers would never expect a pair of siblings or cousins to join the same dating competition show, because it has never been done before. Although there was no shortage of drama, especially since multiple contestants wanted to go after the same people and their siblings would step in, it was refreshing to watch family being there for each other. Perfect Match's Season 2 contestant, Kaz Bishop, and his twin brother, Kieran Bishop, showed true brotherhood throughout the show, always backing each other up while looking for love. This show brings the drama and entertainment as any other dating competition show would, while also portraying the importance of family.

Image from Netflix

Although there has only been one season, Dated and Related has left its mark on reality television. The idea of an entire cast consisting of various different family members all looking for love, while also forming stronger bonds with their siblings at the same time, has never been done before, therefore, being unique and drawing viewers in. Throughout Season 1, Dated and Related has it all. Happy, sad, loving, cute, depressing, shocking, and dramatic scenes. A pair of twins that rocked the villa, Diana and Nina Parsijanis, fell for the other pair of twins, Kaz and Kieran Bishop.

Both of these pairs of twins brought the drama to the show. Dating, then breaking up, and then going back to dating again, not only caused a rift in the villa, as other contestants were interested in Kaz and Kieran, which caused multiple arguments, but this on-again off-again situation showed the loving side of these siblings. Kieran and Diana had a rocky time throughout most of their stay in the villa, and that was when Nina and Kaz came to the rescue. Even though the public breakup when Kieran wanted to explore other options was heartbreaking for Diana, she had her twin sister there for her, and viewers adored watching the pair of twins comforting each other and being there for one another. Dated and Related brings the drama and excitement of never knowing what is going to happen next, while also showing the importance of siblings and how great it was to have them there for each other.

Dated and Related and Perfect Match have a lot in common. Not only are both of these shows focused on an entire cast trying to find the right person, but a lot of contestants from Season 1 of Dated and Related got the opportunity to join Season 2 of Perfect Match. Melinda Berry, the host for the siblings, also joined Perfect Match as a hot bombshell. New Jersey natives, Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn, cousins and contestants of Dated and Related, focused more on their own host, Melinda, than they did on their fellow contestants. During Perfect Match, Chris gets his chance to sweep Melinda off her feet, but ultimately, it was not a match.

Obviously, the fan-favorite couple of Dated and Related, Kaz and Nina, did not stay together, because Kaz joined Season 2 of Perfect Match alongside his twin brothers' ex and fellow cast mate, Alara Taneri. Kaz stayed in a relationship with Nina throughout the entirety of the show, and Kieran ended up calling the relationship with Diana off, to focus on Alara. Kaz and Alara stayed in the villa throughout all of Season 2 of Perfect Match, pairing with Micah Lussier and Stevan Ditter. Unfortunately, neither of these couples ended up being a perfect match. Dated and Related is not only an entertaining reality show, but it also brought other opportunities for the cast. If it were to be given a second season, and viewers were introduced to an entirely new cast, there would be more Netflix stars to choose from for upcoming seasons of Perfect Match, and other reality shows.

When Netflix first announced Dated and Related, many reality television fans were not only confused by the name but were confused as to how this show would work. Similar to Dated and Related, there is another outlandish reality show, MILF Manor. MILF Manor has a crazy ring to it, but just like Dated and Related, it draws viewers in simply by the title of the show, leaving viewers wanting to know more. MILF Manor is all about a cast of women between ages 40 to 60, looking to find love with younger men. The shocking twist to this show? The eight younger men are the women's sons. This group of women looking to find love with younger men have a lot more in common than they originally thought. They all want a younger boyfriend, and they all have sons, who they quickly find out about. This show brings the shock value that some other reality shows do not, just like Dated and Related. Both of these shows consist of family members actively seeking love from other contestants at the same time, and they both bring the drama and excitement that other dating shows simply cannot, because of the shock value of watching siblings help each other find love, and definitely mothers and their sons being on the same cast.

Dated and Related deserves a second season. Not just because it is an entertaining dating show for fans to binge on, like Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle, but because it brings a new twist to television. Pairs of siblings helping each other out and giving dating advice had never been done before, and it was surprisingly refreshing to watch. It was sweet to see someone playing the older brother's role when his little sister was left heartbroken, and it was awesome watching the women's empowerment between the twins. Although there is no shortage of spicy drama, this show also portrays the importance of family. Dated and Related is available to stream on Netflix in the US.

Dated and Related A reality dating show where siblings join forces to help each other find love. Set in a luxurious villa, the contestants navigate awkward encounters, romantic connections, and unexpected drama as they try to find their perfect match, all while having their siblings close by to provide advice and support. Release Date September 2, 2022 Main Genre Reality Streaming Service(s) Netflix Character(s) Host

