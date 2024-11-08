It’s 2024, and there seems to be no shortage of reality dating shows to binge – with both long-running series like The Bachelor and newer shows like Love Is Blind, alongside countless spin-offs, to choose from. But few reality dating shows seem to be able to realistically capture what it’s like to be a single person looking for connection. Netflix’s Dating Around is different. The show premiered in 2019 as Netflix’s first original dating series and, so far, has run for just two seasons. Dating Around diverts from the typical reality dating show formula in a few notable ways – from having a more realistic premise to a more relatable cast – offering viewers an honest and compelling glimpse into the lives of single people seeking moments of true connection and a reality dating show that feels more refreshing than stale.

‘Dating Around’s Premise Sets Realistic Expectations for Forming Connections

With the first season filmed in Brooklyn, New York, and the second in New Orleans, Louisiana, each episode of Dating Around follows – and is titled after – one person who goes on five blind dates. What’s the goal? Is it love at first sight or an expedited marriage? No; the aim of Dating Around is simply to help singles find someone they’d like to see for a second date. The expectations put forth by Dating Around are more reasonable than those of shows like Love Is Blind or Married At First Sight, which center on rushing singles to the altar, and the interactions between people on the show are more realistic because of it. In place of drama and moments of intense stress or pressure, Dating Around provides viewers with what feels like an intimate glimpse into all the awkward, uncomfortable, funny, and flirty moments you’d expect from a blind date. The cherry on top is getting to watch those early sparks of chemistry and genuine connection between two people ignite.

Because each of the singles featured on Dating Around only appears in one episode, and the show’s premise promises nothing more than a second date, there’s little need to follow up on cast members and “where they are now” after the show. This difference in premise from other reality dating shows makes appearing on Dating Around less likely to result in any reality TV stardom, thus making the show less likely to attract people who are looking for fame over genuine connection. This has been a problem on many reality dating shows recently, from The Bachelor to Love Island, to the point that the Bachelor franchise has coined a catchphrase for contestants looking for screen time instead of love, dubbing them as “not here for the right reasons.” In contrast, Dating Around features less curated TV personalities and more relatable people, and it truly delivers on the reality dating show concept in that it realistically frames dating in the cities it’s filmed in.

‘Dating Around’ Is More Inclusive Than Many Other Reality Dating Shows

Another aspect of Dating Around that stands out in the realm of reality dating TV is that the show features people of various sexual orientations. Most reality dating shows are primarily built around heterosexual couples, except for shows like The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which features an all-LGBTQ+ cast. In being more inclusive, Dating Around challenges the heteronormative standards of reality TV and feels more realistically representative of the dating scene. This aspect also helps keep the show from feeling too prescriptive, better capturing the notion that there’s more than one way to form a meaningful connection.

Netflix has yet to officially confirm a third season of Dating Around, though it hasn’t officially been canceled either. Considering the second season of the show was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still hope for a new season to come. In the meantime, fans can check out Dating Around: Brazil, which Netflix also released in 2020. Dating Around is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

