Netflix Cancels Post-Apocalyptic Teen Dark Comedy ‘Daybreak’ After Just One Season

Netflix’s Daybreak has been cancelled. In a move that has stunned fans, the streaming service ended the series, which premiered in October, after just one season, as reported by comingsoon. It’s an unusual move for Netflix, which often allows a series more time to find its footing.

The show’s co-creator Aron Coleite (Star Trek: Discovery) announced the news on his Twitter page, lamenting Netflix’s decision while expressing his gratitude to the loyal fans. Just how many loyal Daybreak fans exist is a mystery, as Netflix does not release its viewing numbers. Perhaps the show’s number of streams, which only the company knows, were so alarmingly low, pulling the plug seemed like the only reasonable option. It will be interesting to see how Netflix allocates its funds going forward as the streaming wars heat up further in 2020. The company could direct more of its attention toward film projects, which nabbed 17 Golden Globe nominations last week, besting all other studios.

But none of that is any consolation to Daybreak fans. Here’s the official statement from Coleite:

I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh — Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

Daybreak was based on Brian Ralph’s graphic novel series of the same name. The dark comedy series, which could still find a home on another network, follows Josh (Colin Ford), a 17-year-old high schooler in Glendale, California. Post-apocalyptic Glendale, California, to be exact. Josh is searching for his girlfriend Sam (Sophie Simnett), who is missing among the Ghoulies (the show’s version of zombies), jocks who have transformed into savage warriors, and cheerleaders who have exchanged pompoms for bows and arrows. Josh is accompanied by a group of outcasts on his dangerous odyssey.

Coleite and Brad Peyton (Rampage) created the 10-episode series, also executive producing alongside Jeff Pierson (Frontier).

Other Netflix series cancelled after just one season, if you’ve already forgotten them, include All About the Washingtons, Seven Seconds, Girlboss, Gypsy (with Naomi Watts), and the Baz Luhrmann-created The Get Down.