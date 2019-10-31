Netflix Going into Original Scripted Podcasts Starting with ‘Daybreak’-themed Series

0

Netflix is diversifying in a notable way as it looks to move into original scripted podcasts beginning with one centered on their recent hit series Daybreak. Although Netflix is no stranger to the podcasting world thanks to shows like “Present Company with Krista Smith”, “Strong Black Legends”, and “You Can’t Make This Up”, going into original scripted territory shows an interest in continuing to break new ground. Good thing Netflix has designs on beginning this endeavor ASAP because it will need to diversify to stay appealing as new streamers like Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max debut in the coming months.

According to a report from Variety, Netflix’s first original scripted podcast, which is set to launch on November 7 on Spotify, will be set in the same world as Daybreak: a post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. As noted in the report, “the 6-episode narrative is designed to be complimentary to the main show. The podcast will branch off from season 1 to tell the of a group of teens who decide to make a podcast during an apocalypse.”

Daybreak showrunner and head writer Aron Coleite shared this about Netflix bringing “The Only Podcast Left” to the podcast arena:

“Netflix is an amazing creative partner. When they asked us to do a narrative podcast in the Daybreak world, we came back with the most insane idea we could think of and they didn’t even blink. In fact they got even more excited about what we were trying to create.”

Additionally, Rae Votta, podcast lead for Netflix’s brand and editorial team, shared in a statement why a podcast based on Daybreak was the perfect way for Netflix to move into original scripted podcasts.

“We love how podcasts give creators more freedom to explore and go deeper into elements of their stories, and we see original scripted podcasts as the next level in world exploration. With Daybreak, it’s a world ripe for that. If the Daybreak tribes can play video games after the apocalypse, we figured they could also be creating a podcast! This one was especially fun as it’s playing into the meta nature of it all and explores what makes a podcast.. by making a podcast.”

Although “The Only Podcast left is the first official scripted podcast coming from Netflix, Variety’s report (plus common sense from knowing how Netflix operates) heavily implies more original scripted podcasts are on the way. It’s unclear as of this moment if they will create more scripted podcasts based on pre-existing Netflix shows or if they will create entirely new ones just for the podcasting medium. Either way, it’s a win in my book.

The Daybreak podcast “The Only Podcast Left” launches on November 7 and will stream exclusively on Spotify until December 12 when it becomes available on other platforms. Daybreak Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now.