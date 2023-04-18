Netflix is officially winding down DVD.Com — the streamer announced the news on Twitter. For more than two decades the mailing service has kept fans “binging” their favorite movies and shows and paved the path for the now global streaming service. It’ll be a monumental moment for fans as well as the company as it comes to an end. The decision comes on the heels of new “business shrinking” strategies in the current environment and the company will send out the final batch of red envelopes later this year in the fall.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult,” Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said in an accompanying statement. “So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.” Over the years Netflix’s iconic red envelopes shaped the way we consumed movies and shows. But with streaming wars at their peak, Netflix saw a significant dip in DVD.com subscribers. For context, it went from 14 million subscribers in 2011 to just over 2 million at the end of 2019, furthermore, last year rental revenue plummeted by 50 percent.

Netflix Started Out as a Mail Based DVD Rental Business

Sarandos notes, “From the beginning, our members loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered: the wide variety of the titles and the ability to binge-watch entire series.” That paved a path for Netflix to stream the shows and movies and in turn, hijack the biggest market share in the streaming business. The DVD mailing system also led the company’s first original programming with Red Envelope Entertainment titles like Sherrybaby and Zach Galifianakis Live at the Purple Onion. The CEO further added:

"We feel so privileged to have been able to share movie nights with our DVD members for so long, so proud of what our employees achieved and excited to continue pleasing entertainment fans for many more decades to come. To everyone who ever added a DVD to their queue or waited by the mailbox for a red envelope to arrive: thank you."

Netflix’s DVD business has been iconic for providing fans with entertainment on their couches since 1997. Over the years fans have binged countless shows and movies thanks to those signature red envelopes. What started as waiting for the movies in the mail has evolved into movies suggested by algorithms—who knows how Netflix will evolve next. It remains to see how Netflix’s decision to close DVD.com will affect the secondary sales market as well as the consumer experience.

DVD.com will ship its final discs on September 29, 2023. You can see the official announcement post below and keep scrolling for Sarandos' full statement:

