The Big Picture Netflix's DVD rental service, which shut down in September after 25 years, is being remembered with a series of mini-documentaries on DVD.com.

The retrospective videos feature employees sharing their favorite memories of the service, offering a touching tribute to both customers and workers.

These documentaries highlight the importance of physical media and the joy it brought to people, while also serving as a reminder of what has been lost in the shift to streaming.

While Netflix has had a bit of a rocky 2023 on the streaming front due to the ongoing strike and rising costs of their service, a tragedy that got lost in the shuffle was Netflix shutting down their DVD rental service in September after 25 years. Physical media fans lamented the news with many of them sharing their favorite memories of the service on social media. However, now Netflix is joining in on that nostalgia as DVD.com now has a bunch of mini-documentaries to stream all based on the platform's rich history.

Right when you open the website you’re greeted with a two-minute retrospective that shares employees of DVD.com's favorite memories. Whether it was thank you notes, money, or excuses like "my dog ate my DVD," it’s a touching tribute to both the customers and workers. The red envelope has become synonymous with the service, and getting a glimpse behind the curtain into how people have returned their rentals over the last 25 years is equal parts heartwarming and hilarious.

However, that isn’t the only behind-the-scenes doc here as there are over a dozen shorts that’ll make you all sorts of nostalgic for the early days of Netflix. There are various videos of people talking about their DVD stories and even a fun Netflix DVD rap. All these shorts were created for Netflix’s DVD YouTube channel over the years. Along with these documentaries, the site has a section that highlights users' memories that they shared on social media.

Why Physical Media Matters

Custom Image by Annamaria Ward

While Netflix’s main business will forever be streaming, these nostalgic additions to DVD.Com are a reminder of the endless joy that physical media brought to people. Talk to anyone over the age of 25 and one of their favorite childhood memories will most likely take place in a video store. The euphoria of picking out a movie and taking it home is a feeling that few experiences could ever match, especially for cinephiles. DVD.Com was an extension of that magic. It’s still a tough blow that Netflix discontinued the service.

While places like Best Buy and Target continue to wind down their physical media sections and streamers like Netflix continue to raise their prices to an astronomical level, physical media preservation is more important than ever. As it stands DVD and Blu-ray formats still offer almost ten times the amount of titles than the average streaming service. These documentaries, while a nice gesture, are also a harsh reminder of what we’ve lost in return.

While physical media fans wait and see if Netflix will ever release some of their hottest titles like Bridgerton or Mike Flanagan’s back catalog on physical media, you can view the Netflix DVD documentaries on their website.

