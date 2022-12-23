Tudum! As we draw ever closer to Christmas and into the turn of the year and into 2023, many people the world over hope for better fortunes in the new year. And just as everyday people make resolutions and decisions as to how their lives will run come the new year, companies do the same thing. And as part of its plans for 2023, the streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will be ending its password-sharing feature sometime in the days and weeks after the clock strikes midnight on December 31.

After the mega boom that trailed the long COVID months for Netflix, the streaming platform has had to endure a shaky year so far. The platform had to endure a huge subscriber exodus in the first quarter of 2022, partly due to the fact that fewer people were spending time at home. Since then the company has been mulling over initiatives that might help boost its subscribers once more. One of the tactics discussed was the ending of the password-sharing feature, and per The Wall Street Journal, the plan may well and truly be upon us in the very near future. The streamer intends to set up systems that will hinder subscribers from sharing their Netflix passwords with devices outside their homes unless they pay to do so.

The plan is already undergoing a test run on the streamer’s Latin American countries version with the process involving validation codes on login pages and the option to add a second user. It remains unclear how the plan might work in the US and other parts of the world, however, it is not the only trick Netflix has employed to boost its subscriber numbers. The streamer has only this past November, launched a lower-cost ad-supported subscription tier. However, a recent report does hint that the option is not the most favored on the platform.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix Right Now

Though it's unclear how much the streamer intends to charge for shared accounts, the end goal for Netflix here is pretty clear for all to see. With the password-sharing feature no longer being available at no cost, all users will either have to pay more or get their own subscription plan, with the most affordable option starting at $6.99/month. Whether this plan or the streamer’s other plans might work long-term remains to be seen, however, the streamer has to perhaps tread a fine line with its new policies so as not to alienate a further number of its subscriber base but given the number of brilliant shows on offer like Stranger Things and Wednesday, the move could prove a stroke of genius. Stay tuned at Collider for more as Netflix begins to roll out these changes in 2023.