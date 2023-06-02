One of the staples of a strike is the motto “hit 'em where it hurts.” For a demand to be met, the powers that be need to understand the impact that workers deciding to cross their arms have on their company and investment. Today, an important win can be celebrated by the WGA and its supporters: Netflix shareholders vetoed an executive pay package that amounted to a shocking total of $166 million and would be distributed to a handful of top executives.

The WGA pressured Netflix shareholders to vote against the package approval, arguing that this kind of maneuver would be “inappropriate” – to say the least – to take place in the middle of a month-long strike. Yesterday, the Writers Guild of America West took to Twitter to celebrate the win and break down what that kind of exorbitant pay entailed. They wrote:

“Today shareholders voiced their disapproval of @netflix’s outlandish exec pay totaling over $166 million for 2022. This excessive sum, paid to just a handful of execs, could pay for Netflix’s annual share of all of WGA’s proposed improvements for writers—twice over. Instead, this money paid the top Netflix execs who are creating risk for the company and shareholders by not offering writers a fair deal.”

Image via WGA

RELATED: What Is the WGA Actually Striking For?

If approved, this package would be especially infuriating because the WGA’s demands when it comes to paying fair wages to writers amounts to a total of $68 million yearly for the streaming giant. Not that this is a surprise, but this kind of event makes it clear that Netflix and other studios don’t lack the funds to pay writers. What happens is that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) not only refuses to value the writers’ work, but also is unwilling to create an environment that helps writers thrive in their craft.

In all fairness, this type of package is unpopular even among shareholders, since it benefits only a handful of top executives. According to Yahoo! Finance, last year a similar vote was approved by only 27% of shareholders from Netflix. Meanwhile, the WGA is also putting pressure on Comcast Corp (the parent company of NBCUniversal), since the group is slated to hold its annual shareholder meeting next Wednesday, June 7. So far, the WGA and AMPTP haven’t reached an agreement, and the pressure is bound to increase since TV series and movies are increasingly halting production and other guilds are voicing their support for writers on strike.

Stick with Collider to find out news about the ongoing strike as soon as they get announced. Check out the full statement from Writers Guild of America West below: