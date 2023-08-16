The Big Picture Netflix is shutting down its DVD rental service after 25 years, giving customers a chance to receive up to ten extra discs before it ends.

Customers can opt in to receive these random extras from their must-watch film queues, regardless of their subscription plan.

While Netflix has evolved into an entertainment giant with streaming, this move leaves customers with less access to older and obscure titles that come with physical media rentals.

An era is nearing its end at Netflix. Earlier this year, it was announced that the company would shutter its DVD rental service at DVD.com which carried it to where it is today. For 25 years, even as streaming became Netflix's main priority, ordering DVDs was still a reality for all who preferred physical media over the main platform. With a little under a month and a half until the red envelope pipeline shuts off forever, customers are being offered the chance to (potentially) receive a ton more discs before time is up. An email was sent to customers offering up to ten extra discs should they opt in before August 29, albeit only in the U.S.

"After 25 years of movies in the mail, we're approaching the end of our final season," the email reads. "We really appreciate that you're sharing movie nights with us until the last day. Let's have some fun for our finale!" The "fun" is in seeing just how many discs arrive. Rather than receiving a set amount of extra DVDs, there's no indication of how many will arrive until they show up in their respective red envelopes. Supplies are limited and the final shipping date for all discs, including these random extras, is September 29.

It's a funny way to bid farewell to the business that put Netflix on the map for all who still utilize it or who think it's worth returning to. Under normal accounts, the DVD service would offer customers, at most, three discs at a time for as long as they want if they paid for the $19.99 monthly subscription. Each disc would have to be returned before another from the top of the queue could be delivered. With this promotion, customers can dig into their queue of must-watch films, which DVD.com will pull from when choosing what extra discs to send, one last time, no matter what subscription they have.

Netflix Has Undergone a Fair Few Changes Since Its Launch

Netflix has never stopped evolving, for better or worse, since vanquishing Blockbuster and becoming the premiere home video service. From its humble beginnings, the streamer has grown to become an entertainment giant expanding its tentacles out with massive films and television series like Extraction and Stranger Things as well as dipping into international markets. It's not always been sunshine and rainbows for customers or the people that create content for the streamer, from ending password sharing, a practice the company openly supported, to severely underpaying and taking advantage of the casts and crew behind some of its most popular shows like Orange Is the New Black. It is another shame that the company is abandoning its DVD rental roots, however. The loss of another physical media rental outlet means less access to older and more obscure titles and all the extra joy that comes with having the disc and box along with all the extra features included.

Keep an eye out for the offer for more discs from DVD.com before the service rides off into the sunset on September 29.