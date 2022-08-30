Just after Netflix celebrated its 25th birthday, the streamer announced its full slate of films coming to close out the year. Despite some ups and downs this year, the streamer that popularized binge-watching has released its fair share of exciting titles, from the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4 and The Sandman on the television front to The Grey Man. Their fall lineup closes 2022 out with a bang, however, with some big premieres headlined by the arrival of Rian Johnson's Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the Millie Bobbie Brown-headed Enola Holmes 2. This slate runs from September 1 through the end of the year.

Glass Onion marks the return of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc as he heads out to the private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to solve yet another murder mystery alongside a star-studded cast. The film is due out on December 23 and leads a list of solid festival darlings Netflix has put together, making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Another big title coming is Noah Baumbach's White Noise with Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver headlining, which will open both the Venice and New York Film Festivals before making its way to Netflix. The film is billed as a look at "absurd normalcy" as a family falls apart as an airborne toxic event falls over their town. Other upcoming festival favorites include Sundance Jury Award winner Descendant, Sally El Hosaini’s The Swimmers, and Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

Family films, meanwhile, get a boost with Enola Holmes 2 releasing on November 4. Fresh off of Stranger Things, Brown opens up her own detective agency in the sequel, following the path of her detective extraordinaire brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). In the process, she is approached by a factory girl desperate for help finding her sister, leading her on a dangerous journey through London. The Jason Momoa-led Slumberland is also on the way from The Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence alongside Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington's The School for Good and Evil on October 21, just in time for Halloween. In terms of adaptations, Rob Zombie's highly anticipated The Munsters film brings the family-friendly scares and laughs on September 27 while Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical starring Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch rounds out the bunch on November 25.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix Celebrates 25 Years of Movies and TV With New Video

While there aren't many animated films on offer are among the most high-profile with the highlight being Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of Pinocchio which promises to be a darker reimagining of the classic Disney tale in December. It's long been one of the director's passion projects, and it boasts a lovingly crafted style to go with a strong voice cast featuring Gregory Mann, David Bradley, and Ewan McGregor. Besides that, the iconic comedy duo of Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite as a pair of mischievous demon brothers in Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild in October along with My Father’s Dragon from Nora Twomey and Cartoon Saloon with Gaten Matarazzo starring.

Altogether, the Fall slate of films has a lot of variety to it. While it's a massive time of year for the streamer with holidays around the corner and one massive film after another on the way, there's something for everyone with four holiday films, five romance/rom-coms, six action/thriller films, ten family films, and eleven book adaptations among others. It's been a stacked year for Netflix's films and this back-end slate ensures there's plenty to stay in and watch as the weather turns cold.

Netflix's fall slate kicks off on Labor Day weekend with Fenced In and Love in the Villa releasing on September 1. For now, take a look back on the streamer's journey with a new anniversary video below.