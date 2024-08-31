It's hard to believe that 2024 will be over in four months, but at least cooler weather is a perfect excuse to stay inside and discover Netflix's fall programming slate. Emily in Paris wraps up its fourth season with five more episodes, and other highly anticipated favorites return: Squid Game, Arcane, The Diplomat, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story all debut their second seasons. Heartstopper and The Lincoln Lawyer are also back for Season 3.

Grab your favorite pumpkin-flavored drink and get acquainted with new shows, like Zack Snyder's original animated series Twilight of the Gods. Hayley Atwell's in the driver's seat as Lara Croft in Powerhouse Animation Studio's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Mike Schur, the demonically divine mastermind behind The Good Place, reunites with Ted Danson for their new sitcom, A Classic Spy. The Madness finds Colman Domingo caught in a political conspiracy thriller. The British series Black Doves puts Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in a similar pickle, but during the Christmas season.

Plus, Nicole Kidman solves a murder at a wedding in The Perfect Couple, Tyler Perry drops his latest series, and Netflix live streams two competitions: Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef and Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

'Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef'

Available: September 2, 2024 Genre: Reality Competition, Food Cast: Joey Chestnut, Takeru Kobayashi

Tune into Netflix on Labor Day for a live competitive hot dog-eating rematch between old rivals Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. The two professionals previously went head-to-head in 2009, with Chestnut winning. Chestnut has won Nathan's Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times and "holds the world record for eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes." Kobayashi, who won the Nathan's Contest six times, emerges from retirement for Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef. The special airs at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

'The Perfect Couple'

Available: September 5, 2024 Genre: Mystery, Drama Created By: Jenna Lamia Cast: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Isabelle Adjani

An all-star cast gathers in Nantucket for The Perfect Couple, based on the book of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. Amelia's (Eve Hewson) Fourth of July wedding to Benji (Billy Howle), a member of the high-class Winbury family, comes to a morbid halt when a dead body turns up on the beach. But never fear: Amelia's mother, Greer (Nicole Kidman), a bestselling crime novel author, applies her experienced writing skills to this murder mystery.

'Selling Sunset'

Available: September 6, 2024 Genre: Reality Created By: Adam DiVello Cast: Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppeheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet, Romain Bonnet

It's time to ring the bell for Selling Sunset Season 8. If the brokers at the luxury Oppenheim Group want to combat California's floundering real estate market, they'll have to be even more cutthroat than before. Nothing is off limits — not even families, marriages, or difficult industry truths.

'Emily in Paris'

Available: September 12, 2024 Created By: Darren Star Genre: Comedy, Romance Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount

The last time we saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the pair had finally admitted their feelings for each other and seemingly resolved Emily in Paris' primary love triangle. But there's always fresh drama around the corner, even in the City of Love. As Emily and Gabriel's romance moves forward, Camille (Camille Razat) discovers that her pregnancy test was a false positive — and keeps the truth a secret from Gabriel.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Available: September 19, 2024 Genre: True Crime, Drama Created By: Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan Cast: Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch

Season 2 of the anthology series Monster dramatizes the true case of convicted killers, and brothers, Lyle (Nicholas Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch) Menendez. A jury found the two guilty of murdering their parents, José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty (Chloë Sevigny), in 1989. Monsters previously fictionalized the rise of Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) in 2022's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

'Twilight of the Gods'

Available: September 29, 2024 Created By: Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, Eric Carrasco Genre: Animation, Mythology Cast: Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbæk, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristofer Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan, Corey Stoll

Zack Snyder, alongside co-creators Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, tackles Norse mythology in the epic animated original Twilight of the Gods. After Thor (Pilou Asbæk), the god of thunder, rains death and destruction upon the wedding of human warriors Leif (Stuart Martin) and Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), Sigrid leads a furious and bloody war against the gods.

'Nobody Wants This'

Available: September 26, 2024 Creator: Erin Foster Genre: Comedy, Romance Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons

Nobody Wants This creator, Erin Foster, based Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah's (Adam Brody) unconventional, tricky, and sweet love story on the lessons she learned from her own marriage. The headstrong woman and the shy man shouldn't make sense together, but happiness is worth fighting for. "I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable (there’s nothing to complain about)," Foster explained to Tudum. "I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard."

'Heartstopper'

Available: October 3, 2024 Creator: Alice Oseman Genre: Romance, Coming-of-Age, Comedy, Drama Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea Norwood,

The romantic phenomenon based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel series returns for its third season. Smitten boyfriends Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) face the world hand-in-hand, including all the joy, confusion, fear, and hurt a new school year brings — plus learning how to say "I love you" for the first time.

'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Available: October 10, 2024 Creator: Tasha Huo Genre: Animation, Action Cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon,

The animation studio that brought us Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and Masters of the Universe digs for new treasure with Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Set after the events of the prequel game trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider), the legendary archaeologist's (Hayley Atwell) latest adventure brings her back home to England before catapulting her around the world after a thief who will test her limits.

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Available: October 17, 2024 Genre: Legal, Drama Created By: David E. Kelley Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Yaya DaCosta, Neve Campbell

With his legal acumen and trusty Lincoln Navigator in tow, the titular lawyer of The Lincoln Lawyer has new courtroom cases to argue and new personal struggles to face in Season 3. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) must reckon with his ex-wife and fellow lawyer Maggie (Neve Campbell) leaving town, and the shocking death of his friend Glory Days (Fiona Rene).

'Simone Biles Rising'

Available: October 25, 2024 Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sports Created By: Katie Walsh (director) Cast: Simone Biles

On the heels of winning more gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Part 2 of Simone Biles Rising takes fans inside Biles' journey to this year's Olympic Games, her time in Paris, and her experiences as the "most decorated gymnast in history."

'The Diplomat'

Available: October 31, 2024 Genre: Political Drama, Thriller Created By: Debora Cahn Cast: Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Allison Janney

Preventing an international crisis is all in a day's work for Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. But what do you do when the British Prime Minister (Rory Kinnear) is secretly trying to spark an illegal war? Kate's world is dissolving around her in The Diplomat Season 2, especially in the wake of last season's explosive attack on her coworkers and estranged husband (Rufus Sewell).

'Sprint'

Available: November 13, 2024 Genre: Sports Documentary Created By: Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees, Warren Smith (executive producers) Cast: Gabby Thomas, Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Kishane Thompson, Julien Alfred, Letsile Tebogo, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Marcell Jacobs, Kenny Bednarek, Shericka Jackson, Oblique Seville

Simone Biles isn't the only Olympian competitor striving to make history. Sprint Season 2 follows a new group of runners preparing and participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics before setting their sights on the future: Los Angeles's 2028 ceremony.

'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson'

Available: November 15, 2024 Genre: Sports, Live Event Cast: Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Boxing veteran and former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will once again trade jabs with Jake Paul, the retired YouTuber turned rising star in the professional boxing world. The heavyweight match will stream live on November 15; times will be announced later this year.

'Cobra Kai'

Available: November 28, 2024 Genre: Drama, Comedy Created By: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, Oona O'Brien

Cobra Kai never dies. The massively popular series returns for Part 2 of its sixth and final season (Part 3 premieres in 2025). Star Jacob Bertrand promises "the most action-packed chunk of Cobra Kai ever" as the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do teams prepare for their "showdown at the Sekai Taikai" tournament in Barcelona.

'The Madness'

Available: November 28, 2024 Genre: Political Thriller Created By: Stephen Belber Cast: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, Thaddeus J. Mixon

When Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo), an experienced and "centrist" media pundit, witnesses a politically charged murder, he finds himself out of his depth and on the run from those responsible. Colman told Tudum that The Madness' complex and intriguing story "says a lot about who we are now and what we’re willing to do, and also to look at who’s really pulling the strings and for whose benefit.”

'Senna'

Available: November 29, 2024 Genre: Biographical Drama, Sports Created By: Vicente Amorim Cast: Gabriel Leone, Kaya Scodelario, Matt Mella, Julia Foti, Arnaud, Alice Wegmann, Pâmela Tomé, Viard, Ludwig Simon, Steven Mackintosh, Johannes Heinrichs, Keisuke Hoashi, Patrick Kennedy, Gabriel Louchard

Before his tragic death in 1994 at the age of 34, Ayrton Senna (Gabriel Leone) was a Formula One legend. Senna's six episodes tell the story of his life, passion for racing, and incredible career achievements.

'Squid Game'

Available: December 26, 2024 Genre: Drama, Thriller Created By: Hwang Dong-hyuk Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, Won Ji-an, Gong Yoo

Last season, Seong Gi-hun (Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae) outlasted 455 other players to win the Squid Games. Back in the outside world, he lost almost everything that truly mattered. Squid Game's highly anticipated second season sees Gi-hun vow to destroy the cruel and deposit secret organization running the Games, even if it costs him his life.

Coming Soon

'Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black'

Genre: Drama Created By: Tyler Perry Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter

Tyler Perry follows up his romantic thriller Mea Culpa from earlier this year with Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, Perry's newest Netflix original under his first-look partnership deal with the streamer. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory's (Crystle Stewart) experiences, situations, and goals couldn't be more different, but their lives intersect during this 16-episode drama.

'American Primeval'

Genre: Western, Drama, Historical Created By: Pete Berg, Eric Newman, Mark L. Smith (executive producers) Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shawnee Pourier, Saura Lightfoot Leon, Shea Whigham, Derek Hinkey, Preston Mota

Pete Berg, the creator of Friday Night Lights, teams up with showrunner Eric Newman and writer Mark L. Smith for American Primeval. The trio's sprawling epic is a Western set in America's early days and tracks ongoing clashes between colonizing settlers, the West's Indigenous cultures, and the cost of survival.

'Outer Banks'

Genre: Teen Drama, Mystery, Action Created By: Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Drew Starkey

Have you ever wanted to find Blackbeard's hidden treasure? Outer Banks' fourth season is your chance. Fresh off discovering El Dorado's riches last season, the young Pogues — John B. (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kie (Madison Bailey), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) — strike out to uncover the pirate Edward Teach/Blackbeard's long-lost gold.

'Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 5'

Genre: True Crime, Documentary, Drama Created By: John Cosgrove, Terry Dunn Meurer, Shawn Levy Cast: N/A

Truth is stranger than fiction. Netflix's revival of the long-running documentary series Unsolved Mysteries returns for Volume 5. After last season explored cases as famous as the Mothman and Jack the Ripper, co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer claims this new installment includes the “most baffling mystery of all of them." And Meurer, along with her co-creator John Cosgrove, is no stranger to the perplexing.

'No Good Deed'

Genre: Comedy Creator: Liz Feldman Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, O-T Fagbenle, Denis Leary

Househunting is no laughing matter — unless you're Liz Feldman, the creator of Dead To Me, and your newest series, No Good Deed, stars sitcom powerhouses Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, and Linda Cardellini, among other impressive names. In No Good Dead, three hopeful home buyers are convinced that a "1920s Spanish-style villa" is their dream house. But the more they pursue their dreams, the more (darkly comedic) horrors they discover.

'Arcane'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Genre: Animation, Drama, Action Created By: Christian Linke, Alex Yee Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Reed Shannon, Amirah Vann, Mick Wingert, Ellen Thomas, Brett Tucker, Harry Lloyd, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Toks Olagundoye

Arcane's second season might be the animated masterpiece's last, but co-creator Christian Linke assures that there are "many stories that we want to tell" in the League of Legends world. Season 1's tragic finale drove an even stronger wedge between sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell). As the undercity of Zaun begins to rage war against their wealthy oppressors in Piltover, neither sibling might be able to heal the emotional abyss between them.

'Outlast'

Genre: Reality Competition Created By: Mike Odair Cast: Bayardo (Bayo) Hernandez, Brendon Ash, Bri Walston, Deontre (Tre) Thomas, Drake Vliem, Drew Haas, Emily Johnston, Eric Shevchenko, Joey DiDesidero, Joseph Malbrough, Julio Laboy, Meghan Buchanan, Sammy Norris, Tina Grimm, Tonia Willman, Zach Owens

Can a new batch of 16 contestants live up to Outlast's title and outlast their opponents in the unforgiving Alaskan tundra? As long as they work together, one of the four teams stands a chance at winning one million dollars. Tudum calls Season 2's contestants a "diverse mix of adventure seekers from across the US."

'A Classic Spy'

Genre: Comedy, Espionage Created By: Mike Schur Cast: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Eugene Cordero, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson

Retired widower Charles' (Ted Danson) life is unfulfilling – until he agrees to go undercover at a retirement home and investigate a mystery. A Classic Spy is a heartwarming and comedic tale inspired by director Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

'Rhythm + Flow' Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Genre: Reality Music Competition Created By: Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Nikki Boella, John Legend Cast: DJ Khaled, Ludacris, Latto (judges), Eminem (guest judge)

Hip-hop's newest breakout artist is somewhere out there, waiting to grab hold of their dream. Rhythm + Flow judges DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto are determined to find them in the reality competition's second season, with a little help from rotating surprise guest judges like Eminem.

'Black Doves'

Genre: Spy Drama, Thriller Creator: Joe Barton Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji

Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) is a spy for the Black Doves group, and she needs help. Someone close to her was murdered, suggesting that Helen's own life is at risk. Helen reunites with Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), an assassin friend from her past, and the two discover a conspiracy more dangerous than they could've imagined.

'Jentry Chau vs The Underworld'

Genre: Animation, Supernatural, Action Created By: Echo Wu Cast: Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang, Woosung Kim

BEEF co-star and Emmy Award-winner Ali Wong becomes an animated heroine in Jentry Chau vs the Underworld. Jentry (Wong), a Chinese American high school student, wants to live a quiet, normal life. Once a powerful demon starts pursuing her, Jentry has no choice but to embrace her magical gifts.

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'

Genre: Reality Dating Created By: Chris Coelen Cast: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey (hosts)

Married hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey guide six new couples through Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Despite having put a ring on it, not all of these couples might make it to the wedding altar. As the 12 contestants mingle among themselves, they must either reconcile with their cold feet and marry their partner, or risk it all with someone new.