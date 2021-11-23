Netflix has announced a Fansgiving event that will happen this Thanksgiving, consisting of a week-long campaign and sweepstakes in the U.S. that allows the streamer to give back to the fans who have embraced their shows over the years. This major event will give fans a chance to win authentic and limited-edition reproductions of exclusive props from Netflix's hottest shows including Stranger Things, Sex Education, The Witcher, Squid Game, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Lost in Space, and Bridgerton.

Here are the details of the competition:

The sweepstakes will open Tues, November 23 at 8 AM PT and close Friday, November 26 at 11:59 PM PT

Limit 1 entry per person per drawing/item

Must be 21+ to enter

Open to permanent, legal US residents physically residing in one of the 48 contiguous US states or the District of Columbia (excluding Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other US territories)

Winners must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to travel and/or event entry (VIP experiences only)

Winners must hold a valid passport (Paris experience only)

Winner announcements will begin on Tuesday, November 30.

The sweepstakes items Prop Drop include: a portrait of the Duke & Duchess of Hastings from Bridgerton as well as Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers; Prof. Maureen Robinson’s Spacesuit from Lost in Space; the Mugunghwa Red Light, Green Light Doll, the contestant gift box casket and Dalgona game shapes set from Squid Game; Princess Cirilla’s Blue Cloak, Geralt of Rivia’s Wolf Medallion and Jaskier the Bard’s Lute from The Witcher; a model of the Bank of Spain, stolen Dali Mask Faux Gold Bars and a Painting of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin from Money Heist; a replica of Maeve Wiley’s Moordale Secondary School Locker, Dr. Jean Milburn’s Vagina Art, and Anna’s Happy Place Home Doormat from Sex Education; and Max’s Madrid Skateboard, Mike’s Schwinn Sting-Ray Bike and a Welcome to Hawkins Sign from Stranger Things.

In addition, Netflix is also giving away a free lifetime subscription to the streaming service to one lucky winner. Fansgiving will also include VIP experiences such as being flown to Paris for the Emily in Paris Season 2 premiere or attending The Queen's Ball: Bridgerton Experience in sunny Los Angeles. A full list of VIP experiences are listed below:

Emily in Paris Experience:

Emily is back for amour and coming in haute! Join Lily and the rest of the merveilleux cast for an evening of fashion and glamour in the city of love. We’re très excité to have you there.

Date: December 15, 2021.

Location: Champs-Elysée Theatre in Paris, France.

Includes:

2 roundtrip airfare tickets for winner and guest.

4 nights hotel accommodations for winner and guest.

2 VIP tickets to experience the premiere.

Ground transportation to/from airport, hotel, and events.

$100 daily allowance.

Age Requirement: 21+ with valid ID.

Subject to terms and conditions.

Bridgerton Experience:

Step back in time to the Regency era and attend the event of the season, The Queen’s Ball. As you mingle with the other members of the Ton, you will be treated to the finest acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, and an exquisite dance show - all accompanied by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack.

Date: From March 2022.

Location: A secret ballroom in Los Angeles.

Experience Duration: Around 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Includes:

2 roundtrip airfare tickets for winner and guest.

3 nights hotel accommodations for winner and guest.

2 VIP tickets to the ball, a welcome drink, and dedicated seating.

Ground transportation to/from airport, hotel, and events.

$100 daily allowance.

Age Requirement: 21+ with valid ID.

Subject to terms and conditions.

Stranger Things Experience:

The gate to the Upside Down is opening! Hawkins Lab is back, and only the bravest guests are invited to discover the secrets within its walls. You may be required to undergo the occasional test, analysis, or psych evaluation. But who knows what amazing things you’ll discover about yourself? And if you survive...Sorry. When you survive, you can soak up some fan-favorite moments, visit iconic locations, and enjoy one-of-a-kind photo ops.

Date: From June 2022.

Location: San Francisco, venue TBD.

Experience Duration: Over 60 minutes.

Includes:

2 roundtrip airfare tickets for winner and guest.

3 nights hotel accommodations for winner and guest.

2 VIP tickets to the experience, a special Stranger Things gift, and front-of-the-line treatment.

Ground transportation to/from airport, hotel, and events.

$100 daily allowance.

Age Requirement: 21+ with valid ID.

Subject to terms and conditions.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Experience:

You’ve watched The Professor and his team perform daring heists. Now, it’s your turn to join the gang and break into one of the most iconic venues in New York City. This immersive experience will give you an adrenaline rush like no other with its special effects and endless surprises. You’ll just need to pick your codename.

Date: December 15, 2021.

Location: New York, NY.

Experience Duration: Around 60 minutes.

Includes:

2 roundtrip airfare tickets for winner and guest.

3 nights hotel accommodations for winner and guest.

2 VIP tickets to the experience.

Ground transportation to/from airport, hotel, and events.

$100 daily allowance.

Age Requirement: 21+ with valid ID.

Subject to terms and conditions.

Netflix’s social channels will be sharing stories of super fandom throughout the week, and celebrating fans who go above and beyond to express their love for their favorite shows. You can visit the Prop Drop website to enter at propdrop.shop.

