Last year, Netflix announced a massive slate of movies, with the intent to release at least one feature film every week. The streamer not only pulled it off, but also released some buzz worthy titles including zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead, Black-led western The Harder They Fall, and the star-studded Don't Look Up, which snagged a nomination for Best Picture at this year's Oscars. Now Netflix is looking to repeat that success, as it recently released a massive trailer spotlighting its upcoming slate of 2022 projects.

With the whopping 86 titles that will hit Netflix later this year, there's a collection of titles with a great hook and a stellar cast. Here are 10 Netflix Original Films to watch out for in the coming year.

The Adam Project

The Adam Project continues Ryan Reynolds' relationship with Netflix, and also marks a reunion with Free Guy director Shawn Levy. The film, directed by Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, stars Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who joins forces with his younger self (Walker Scobell) in order to find their missing father (Mark Ruffalo) and save the world. The first trailer for the film highlights its high-concept story, which also serves as a throwback to '80s-era sci-fi films (not surprising, since Levy also produces the Netflix hit Stranger Things). The cast also features Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña in its supporting cast, with Saldaña portraying a colleague of Future Adam.

The Adam Project will be available to stream on Netflix on March 11.

Day Shift

Though Netflix has made a name for itself reinventing the zombie genre with Army of the Dead and All Of Us Are Dead, the streamer has also dabbled in vampire fare including Vampires Vs. The Bronx and Night Teeth. Its latest fang-filled film, Day Shift, features Jamie Foxx as a single father whose pool cleaning business is a front for his true vocation in life: hunting and killing vampires. Foxx is another Netflix veteran, having starred in the not-quite-superhero film Project Power and the upcoming sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone; he's even dived back into superhero fare with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Day Shift sounds like a great continuation of his trajectory in genre fare.

Day Shift also stars Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Scott Adkins, and Snoop Dogg.

They Cloned Tyrone

As mentioned above, Foxx will join John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in They Killed Tyrone, which features a trio of unlikely allies discovering a massive government conspiracy. Foxx's co-stars are also genre veterans themselves, with Boyega making his debut starring in the sci-fi cult classic Attack the Block and then appearing in the Star Wars sequel trilogy; Parris recently appeared in Nia DaCosta's Candyman, and will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in The Marvels next year. The film also marks the directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who served as a writer on Creed II.

The Gray Man

Joe and Anthony Russo are best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and came to a close with Avengers: Endgame. Their upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man lies somewhere in-between that work and the gritty, more grounded story they tackled with Cherry on Apple TV+. Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man follows former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) as he attempts to stay one step ahead of a global manhunt launched by his former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans, once again reuniting with the Russos). The ensemble cast also features Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard.

Knives Out 2

Rian Johnson's Knives Out was a smash hit at the box office, thanks to its clever twist on the classic whodunit genre and an all-star ensemble. Netflix spent a cool $465 million to acquire the rights to two sequels, the first of which drops this year. Plot details are scarce but the film will feature Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc traveling to Greece to solve a new case. And like the first film, Knives Out 2 features an absolutely stacked cast. Among the ensemble is Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Hawke.

Wendell and Wild

It looks like 2022 could be Jordan Peele's year. Not only is his third feature film Nope debuting this July, but he will be reuniting with Keegan Michael-Key for the Netflix stop-animated film Wendell and Wild. The fact that this year also marks the 10th anniversary of their Comedy Central series Key & Peele is the cherry on top. The film centers on the titular brothers, voiced by Key and Peele respectively, who attempt to escape Hell - and run into a few obstacles along the way. Wendell and Wild is directed by Henry Sellick of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline fame; Sellick also co-wrote the screenplay with Key and Peele.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro shows no signs of slowing down, even with another Oscar-nominated film in Nightmare Alley. The Maestro of Monsters is set to put his own spin on the classic tale of Pinocchio, which bears quite a few differences from what people have come to expect from the wooden puppet. For one thing, it's a full on stop-motion tale, and it will take place in Fascist-led Italy. Del Toro has joined forces with the Jim Henson Company and Mark Gustafon to create the film, with the former providing puppets and the latter co-directing. The cast includes Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor as Cricket, and David Bradley as Pinocchio's father, Geppetto.

Slumberland

Slumberland looks to be a fairly unique comic book adaptation. Based on the Little Nemo in Slumberland comic strips created by Winsor McCay, Slumberland follows a girl named Nema (Marlow Barkley) as she travels to Slumberland to see her father (Kyle Chandler). Along the way, she encounters an outlaw named Flip (Jason Momoa), who helps her on her journey. Momoa is shown wearing a long coat and top hat with horns curling underneath his hair - a far cry from his roles in Aquaman or Game of Thrones. Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) is set to helm the film.

The Mothership

The Mothership features Halle Berry's return to Netflix after she starred in and directed the mixed martial arts drama Bruised. Berry stars as Sara Morse, who grieves for her husband after he mysteriously vanishes. One year to the day of her husband's disappearance, Sara and her children discover a mysterious object buried underneath their house — which could lead them to him. Matthew Charman wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller, which also stars Omari Hardwick and Rafael Silva.

The School for Good and Evil

With the Harry Potter franchise slowly losing steam, there have been multiple YA adaptations racing to fill the spot, from the upcoming Percy Jackson series on Disney+ to Supernatural Academy on Peacock. Netflix is looking to get in on the action with The School for Good and Evil, which is directed by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters: Answer The Call). Based on the novel by Soman Chainani, the film will center on best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they attend the titular school. A list of veteran actors have joined the production including Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Lawrence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh.

