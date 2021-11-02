Take a trip to the Upside Down in one of the Stranger Things games or test your basketball skills in Shooting Hoops.

Netflix is getting its head in the gaming business. After initially announcing its plans to dip into the video game market in July, Variety reports that the streaming mogul has debuted the first of several collections of new games that will be available for Android users worldwide.

Beginning today, gamers that love all things Netflix will be able to test their skills in five different mobile games. The list of games includes Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

Stranger Things fans that want to dive deeper into the mysteries of Hawkins will have that option when they play Stranger Things 3: The Game. According to its description, players will be kept busy by “uncovering never before seen quests, character interactions, and secrets!” Stranger Things: 1984 will transport you back to life in 1984 as you play as Hopper and the kids as they set out on missions around Hawkins and even into the Upside Down.

As of right now, the games are only available on Android devices, but Netflix plans to make them iOS friendly in the near future. Connectivity for the new games will be a mixture of some requiring internet and others that will be available offline. They have also been made user-friendly by being available in a selection of languages that are available on the app. The folks at Netflix games took it even a step further and will transfer the information of your Netflix user language immediately to whatever game you’re playing. Possibly the best news is that each game will be available to anyone with a Netflix account with no extra in-app purchases or ads.

In an announcement for the rollout Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of game development said, “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone."

There is bound to be a large crossover of gamers and Netflix fans and if this first assortment of games is a sign of what is to come, those fans will be in for a treat. We can only hope that if Netflix decides to make a game based on their hit series Squid Game, it will be for their platform and not hidden away in an underground lair.

