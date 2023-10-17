The Big Picture Netflix's Geeked Week '23 is set to bring viewers a week-long event filled with content from upcoming movies and new and returning series, including debuts, first looks, and behind-the-scenes content.

The event kicks off on Stranger Things Day and will feature a sneak peek at the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the popular series, along with glimpses at other upcoming shows such as Squid Game: The Challenge and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Fans can also expect updates on Netflix original movies, including Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part 1: Child of Fire, Leave the World Behind, and Code 8 Part II, among others. Geeked Week '23 starts on November 6.

Netflix's Geeked Week is back again this year, marking the third annual installment of the week-long event for the streamer. Taking place from Monday, November 6, through Sunday, November 12, Geeked Week '23 brings viewers a slew of content from upcoming movies and new and returning series, including debuts, first looks, general news, behind the scenes content, and much more. Ahead of this year's event, Netflix shared the trailer offering a sneak peek at what to expect.

Geeked Week '23 kicks-off on Stranger Things Day, commemorating the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) goes missing. The popular series first debuted in July 2016, following a group of young friends who try to solve the mysterious disappearance of their friend after a series of strange supernatural events occur in their otherwise quiet Indiana town. Along the way, the group meets a girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who may be the key to finding their friend. The series released its fourth season in 2022 and is currently heading into its fifth and final season. At the time of this writing, Stranger Things Season 5 is still aiming for a 2025 release date.

Continuing the television showcase, the Geeked Week '23 trailer offers brief glimpses at a slew of upcoming series from the streamer. Included among them is the competition reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, which is set to debut on November 22. It brings Netflix's fictional Squid Game to life in a very real way, enduring its fair share of controversy during filming. The trailer also teases the highly anticipated animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a new adaptation of the beloved graphic novel series due to premiere November 17. Other noteworthy television heading to Geeked Week '23 includes the long-awaited 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, hit series One Piece, The Archies, The Umbrella Academy, Obliterated, The Dragon Prince, and several others.

What Movies to Expect During Geeked Week '23

Image via Netflix

Of course, Geeked Week isn't complete without first and new looks at Netflix original movies. Zack Snyder fans will gain some new content from the writer/director's latest feature, Rebel Moon. The first of two parts, officially entitled Rebel Moon Part 1: Child of Fire, centers on Sofia Boutella's Kora, who lives a peaceful existence as a stranger amongst a colony. When the tyrant Regent Balisarius (Fra Free) aims to destroy the colony, Kora must traverse the galaxy in search of allies to protect her home and its people. Part 1 premieres December 22, with Part 2, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver currently set for an April 2024 release.

Additionally, Geeked Week '23 will provide updates on Sam Esmail's adaptation of Leave the World Behind, starring Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and Myha'la. It will have a limited theatrical release on November 22 before heading to Netflix on December 8. The trailer also teases Code 8 Part ll, the sequel to Robbie and Stephen Amell's 2019 feature, as well as the forthcoming Orion and the Dark, and more.

Geeked Week '23 begins November 6 and runs through November 12. Watch the teaser below: