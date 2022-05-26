Netflix has revealed the schedule for 2022’s Geeked Week, a one-week event filled with news and behind-the-scenes looks at fan-favorite movies and TV shows, including Stranger Things, Arcane, and the upcoming The Sandman adaptation. In addition to giving us a tease of what is coming in the 2022’s Geeked Week, Netflix also revealed how fans will be able to watch the whole event. So you better save the dates, because it will be a busy week!

From June 6 to June 10, fans will be able to follow Geeked Week through any of Netflix's main channels, including Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and Facebook. On Twitch, Netflix is also enabling the co-streaming functionality, so fans all around the globe can share their reactions to some of the reveals the streaming giant is saving for the event.

Each day of 2022’s Geeked Week will be dedicated to a different theme. On Monday, the streaming platform will be focusing on series, maybe the area that generates the most significant buzz. The new poster for the event already has nods to the superhero drama The Umbrella Academy, the upcoming Resident Evil show, and supernatural comic book adaptation Locke and Key. Netflix has also confirmed that the event will cover other current and upcoming series, such as Manifest and Alice in Borderland.

On Tuesday, we’ll get news about highly anticipated films, such as The Gray Man and Day Shift. On Wednesday, it’s time to celebrate animation, with the movie The Sea Beast being one of the event's biggest highlights. Then, we’ll have a full day dedicated to Stranger Things on Thursday. Season 4 of Stranger Things was split into two parts, with the first batch of episodes coming to Netflix this Friday, May 27. Unfortunately, the second part will only be released on July 1, so Geeked Week will allow us to discuss the first half of Season 4 and get some juicy news about the second half.

The most mysterious part of 2022’s Geeked Week is Friday, a full day dedicated to games. Last year, Netflix started providing video games to their subscribers for no extra cost to expand their service and reuse their biggest franchises as a new marketing tool. However, so far, the service doesn’t count with any exclusive titles. On Geeked Week, that’ll all change when Netflix will announce news games you can only find on their platform.

Check the full schedule for 2022’s Geeked Week and the new event poster below:

Day 1 (Series): Monday, June 6 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT

Day 2 (Film): Tuesday, June 7 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT

Day 3 (Animation): Wednesday, June 8 at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/8 am JST

Day 4 (Stranger Things): Thursday, June 9 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT

Day 5 (Games): Friday, June 10 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT

