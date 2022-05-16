Netflix has set a date for 2022’s Geeked Week, a one-week event where the streaming platform shares exciting news about the fan-favorite movies and TV shows. The announcement comes with a trailer teasing everything we can expect from the upcoming Geeked Week, including a day entirely dedicated to the hit series Stranger Things.

2022’s Geeked Week trailer features scenes from all the biggest Netflix successes of the last couple of years. Among the dozens of films and series featured in the trailer, we have homages to dysfunctional super-hero drama The Umbrella Academy, Ryan Reynolds-led time-traveling blockbuster Project Adam, and critically-acclaimed League of Legends adaptation Arcane. As the trailer underlines, Geeked Week is all about celebrating our love for our favorite productions and praising everything that touched our lives in the past year.

Geeked Week is also about the future and getting excited about what’s yet to come. That’s why the event’s trailer features scenes from the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things and the highly-anticipated series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book magnum opus, Sandman. The trailer even features Gwendoline Christie as Sandman’s Lucifer Morningstar, which means we’ll probably get a release date when Geeked Week comes.

Set to happen this June, each day of Geek Week is dedicated to a different subject. On Monday, June 6, we’ll get new information about Netflix’s series, including the upcoming Resident Evil show and the Japanese hit Alice in Borderland. Then, on Tuesday, June 7, Netflix will reveal what the streaming platform has been producing for movie lovers. It’s hard to know what’s going to be announced, but we will probably get news about Red Notice sequels.

Wednesday, June 8, is entirely dedicated to animation. Considering how Netflix has been expanding its anime slate, we should get some juicy announcements. Maybe, if we are lucky enough, we’ll get a peek at Season 2 of Arcane. Thursday, June 9, is dedicated to Stranger Things. That’s right, the show is so vital for fandom that it gets a whole day devoted to the inhabitants of Hawkins and the monsters of the Upside Down. Finally, on Friday, June 10, Netflix will announce its first-ever exclusive games. Last year, the company started providing video games to their subscribers for no extra cost to expand their service and reuse their biggest franchises as a new marketing tool.

Besides offering announcements and behind-the-scenes looks at its massive catalog of films and shows, the Geek Week also counts with a line-up of hosts to hype fans. This year’s Geek Week hosts include Jacob Bertrand, jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, Ella Purnell, Tiffany Smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi.

We’ll be fully covering Geek Week here at Collider from June 6 to June 10. Check out the event trailer below:

