The Big Picture Netflix's Geeked Week returns with loads of content previews and surprises.

For the first time, fans can attend the in-person event in Atlanta on September 19, 2024.

The teaser hints at new content from Wednesday, The Sandman, Squid Game, and more.

We’re tossing up the geek signal today on behalf of Netflix as the studio announces the return of one of the most wonderful weeks of the year - Geeked Week! That’s right, it’s almost time for the streamer to debut a load of content previews, announce new projects, and toss in a few surprises along the way. This year, Geeked Week will be held on the week of September 16 with a live fan event set for September 19 for the first time in Atlanta, Georgia. As if the announcement wasn’t enough to get you stoked to geek out, Netflix also dropped a teaser of what’s to come, and we think audiences will be pretty pleased with what’s inside.

Starting with a bang, the teaser immediately goes all in with a peek of Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers in the hotly anticipated second season of Wednesday. Then, we dip into another world where The Sandman dares to dream before chasing down a different kind of dream in footage for Season 2 of Squid Game. Live-action adaptations of beloved animated shows and anime also come to life courtesy of Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, while rivals take their beef to the center of the ring in the second part of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season. Arcane is also blasting into its follow-up installment, and we’d venture a guess that plenty of those tuning in will be beyond stoked to see the gang from Hawkins back at it in what will be Stranger Things’ long overdue fifth season.

What Else Can We Expect From Geeked Week?

As we mentioned at the top, along with the exciting new content and information to come from Netflix during Geeked Week, this year will be the first ever time that fans can gather in person in Atlanta. While specific details haven’t been announced at this time, we know the meet-up will happen on September 19 and will welcome those from fandoms all across the series, film and gaming world.

This will be the event’s fourth year delivering the goods to the streamer’s dedicated following and Geeked Weeks of years past have brought audiences some very special surprises. Last year, fans were graced with updates on several projects, including Zack Snyder’s epic space saga, Rebel Moon, and Sam Esmail’s viewership-breaking sci-fi flick, Leave the World Behind. Two years ago, the cast of Stranger Things showed up to play a little round of Dungeons & Dragons. So, in short, you never know what - or who - awaits during Netflix’s hottest week of the year.

You can check out the Geeked Week teaser above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about this year’s event.