As September kicks off, Netflix is all locked and loaded to tease its subscribers with its upcoming — and highly anticipated — titles. September is a special month for the streamer since it hosts Geeked Week. The online and in-person event brings in footage, news, and other relevant information on TV shows and movies that have been in the works for a while. Today, a new trailer that encompasses all of that was released, and Netflix also announced it's started to roll out tickets for the event.

As the trailer makes it clear, Geeked Week '24 has a lot to cover and the Atlanta event will feature a hefty slate of cast members and creators of some of Netflix's most popular series. So far, the streamer has already confirmed that fans can expect sneak peeks, news, and surprises from titles including Squid Game, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Don’t Move, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Monument Valley 3, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Devil May Cry. But, of course, a lot more may come up during the event.

But Netflix knows what us geeks want, so in this trailer, the streamer decided to single out Arcane and reveal a long overdue sneak peek into Season 2. Last month, we had a glimpse of a scene from the new episodes, and now we have an overall look into the final season that reveals that Arcane is as visually stunning as we remember. The extremely popular show is slated to end its run with the next batch of episodes, and fans are already suffering with anticipation at the prospect of having to say goodbye to the beloved adaptation.

Geeked Week Will Also Tease 'One Piece' and 'The Sandman'

There will be a lot to explore with other big titles when you factor in the amount of news we have so far. One Piece recently added a pretty extensive cast to Season 2, and the new characters will certainly be discussed during Geeked Week. On the other hand, we haven't heard much from Avatar: The Last Airbender's new season, which means that any news will be welcomed with open arms by fans. Additionally, fans will also eat up whatever the streamer can reveal about titles like Squid Game, Black Mirror, and The Sandman. So far, we know very little about both series' new episodes. So it's high time we discovered what the new seasons will cover.

Netflix Geeked Week takes place in Atlanta from September 16 to September 19. You can get your tickets at the Tudum website. You'll also be able to livestream the event on YouTube, Twitch, and X on September 19.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

