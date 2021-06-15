A new anime adaptation of the Grimm's Fairy Tales is coming to Netflix. Although details are appropriately scarce, the show will bring a modern twist to the classic tales with additional horror and suspense elements.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the new Grimm's Fairy Tales adaptation is who is collaborating with the streamer. The all-female mangaka company CLAMP, responsible for the successful manga series Cardcaptor Sakura, will design the show's characters. Bringing these characters to life through animation production will be WIT Studio, which produced the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. With these two teams at the helm, we can probably expect an anime series of epic proportions.

This announcement was one of many made by the streamer during a pre-recorded panel at the Annecy International Film Festival. The animation-focused festival began on Monday, June 14th, and will run until the 19th. Other companies participating in the festival include Disney, Warner Bros., and Illumination.

The show will most likely focus on Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm's more influential stories, such as "Cinderella" and "Little Red Riding Hood." However, we could expect some lesser-known stories to be updated alongside the classics. After all, the two volumes of Grimm's Fairy Tales eventually ended up containing over 200 stories. Some genuinely bizarre stories could be reintroduced and reinterpreted with this anime. With that in mind, am I the only one who'd like to see an anime adaptation of "Jorinda and Jorindel?" What about bringing "The Story of a Boy Who Went Forth to Learn Fear" the notoriety it deserves?

Netflix's Grimm's Fairy Tales anime produced by WIT Studio and CLAMP is currently in production. An estimated release date is currently unknown.

