Between being corny, "trashy," or just downright terrible, there are some shows that people can't help but love. That's the basics of guilty pleasures–they're programs you know are categorically bad, yet they still manage to elicit pure feelings of enjoyment. Whether you feel shame or not is completely up to you, but let's not be so pretentious; not everything needs to be so highbrow. Sometimes, you just need something wildly entertaining, fun, disposable, and easy to binge.

Luckily, Netflix is able to achieve just that with its wide catalog of programs. Besides producing some of the most prestigious shows in modern television, Netflix also houses programs that aren't exactly high art. From over-the-top reality TV, soap-like YA dramas, and ridiculously mushy romances, Netflix has shows that are undeniably fun. This list will rank Netflix's best guilt pleasure shows; as expected, quality won't be a big factor, but entertainment value will, as well as the show's popularity and overall reach. We listen, and we don't judge.

10 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (2021-2022)

Created by Brian Young

Hoping to control her volatile powers, Bloom (Abigail Cowen) attempts to adjust to her new life in the Otherworld as she enrolls in their prestigious magical boarding school. There, she meets other Fairies who are also trying to master their abilities, while also navigating the tribulations of love and school-based rivalries. The only issue is that they also have evil monsters threatening their world's existence.

Grabbing audiences' attention with its nostalgic hook, fans were quickly disappointed when their beloved fairy show had transformed into yet another grungy/emo YA adaptation. That being said, people couldn't keep their eyes off it. Fate: The Winx Saga's colorful whimsy, ultra high-stakes, dramatic magical battles, and brooding characters made it just camp enough to keep things fun. It was truly reminiscent of the classic 2010s supernatural drama and, frankly, just as addictive. What a shame it became another Netflix cancelation.

9 'You' (2018-Present)

Created by Greg Berlanti and Sara Gamble

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) quickly becomes infatuated with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an inspiring writer. Unbeknownst to her, he's dangerously charming and intensely obsessive. Wanting to feed his desires, Joe uses social media and all other technological tools to get as close as possible to the woman of his dreams—even if it means clearing out the obstacles that stand in his way (including the human ones).

Of all the twisted storylines television has introduced, somehow, audiences have been hooked into a story about a murderous stalker. Not our finest moment, but it's understandable why. You brings out the darkness in everyone as it asks how far one would go for love. Badgley completely drives the show with Joe's devilish charm and unhinged ways, perfectly crafting a moral dilemma that leaves viewers feeling guilty over their feelings of entertainment. At least You only has one season left for audiences to be guilty about.

8 'Outer Banks' (2020-Present)

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke

Set in a coastal town that's starkly divided between the wealthy seasonal residents and the working-class locals, a group of teenagers go on a journey to investigate the disappearance of their ringleader's father. Soon enough, they discover a legendary treasure that is somehow connected to the missing man in question.

Joining the coveted list of addictive YA shows, Outer Banks caught people by surprise with its high-speed adventures and fun cast camaraderie. But, of course, like other programs in this genre, it does fall victim to some ridiculousness and corniness. And yes, fans may just yell at their screens because of the many silly choices these Outer Banks characters make. However, the show isn't being marketed as a realistic drama; sometimes, all one needs is an unhinged teenage storyline to keep one entertained.