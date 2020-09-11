Netflix Hacks, Tips, Tricks, and Secret Codes to Find Hidden Genres

As the most-watched streaming service on the planet, Netflix is a pretty widely used service. Whether you hop on there to fire up the next episode of The Office on your seventh binge of the series or hit the endless scroll to find a new or underrated movie to check out, at this point you’re no doubt familiar with how Netflix works. But did you know there are Netflix hacks to make your experience even more specific?

From Netflix shows and movies that are free to watch to tips and tricks to prevent buffering, to even an entire library of secret codes that take you straight to extremely specific genres like “dark comedies” and “historical documentaries,” we’ve assembled a list of the best Netflix hacks to make your experience even more enjoyable.

Check out our full list of Netflix tips and tricks below, and click here for our massive list of the best movies on Netflix right now.