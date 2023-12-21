The Big Picture Hallmark Channel's formulaic holiday-themed movies have amassed a specific audience and are a treasure trove of inexpensive content.

The superficial charm of Hallmark movies provides escapism and appeals to a loyal audience who love the predictable storylines and recycled actors.

Unlike Netflix, Hallmark prioritizes compact content and doesn't focus on continuity, but they still dominate the holiday-themed movie market for now.

Seasonal programming, predictable storylines, and nostalgia-ridden narratives all point to one American cable television network — the Hallmark Channel. With a whopping 30 years under its belt, the network has no doubt created quite a niche for itself. In the wake of the general demise of cable TV, only a few channels have managed to stay the course. Comfortably nestled at the top of that list is the Hallmark Channel with its vast library of holiday-themed originals. It’s safe to say that they have amassed a specific audience over the years thanks to a clear-cut formula.

Over the years, Hallmark has all but proven one major fact — plots are overrated, and it’s the feeling the movie inspires that takes the crown. Because as formulaic as these movies are, they still manage to keep people coming back for more. It doesn’t take a fan of Hallmark movies to admit that there's an appeal to them, so it’s completely understandable that Netflix is slowly and steadily encroaching on the holiday-themed movie market. The streaming service is no stranger to dominating the competition — case in point, Blockbuster. With movies like A Christmas Prince and The Knight Before Christmas as well as the recent release of Best. Christmas. Ever!, it’s safe to speculate that the streaming giant could eventually put Hallmark out of business.

Why Do We Love Hallmark Christmas Movies?

Over the years, Hallmark has become the go-to location for holiday-themed movies, but it's safe to say that they’ve more recently found a worthy competitor in Netflix. However, if it’s a numbers game, then Hallmark is in the lead thanks to years of churning out cheesy holiday-themed content. That’s probably one of the best things about formulaic content — it’s easy to replicate, and even better, it’s inexpensive. Using the same actors, sets, and even the same extras, is equal to meager investments and hefty returns. Apparently, Hallmark movies cost about $2 million a pop while they managed to pull in a whopping $600 million in ad revenue back in 2018 — no doubt that figure has grown exponentially over the years. It’s only logical to be hyper-focused and consistent when you’ve stumbled upon an effortless formula that works.

While Hallmark movies cannot boast of being spontaneous or unique, there is an unmistakable superficial charm to them. In the sea of dark, gritty, and introspective movies out there, these made-for-TV movies and shows are a sugary concoction that offer a picturesque outlook on life. It’s in no way big-league material, but Hallmark has gotten it down to a science, and a huge chunk of their loyal audience binges on the escapism they offer. So, at the end of the day, it makes sense that they’ve basically ignored all the negative reviews and notions, simply catering to the demographic that considers their content palatable. So, with the luxury of tapping into a vast collection of holiday-themed content without hitting a wall comes the edge that Hallmark presently has over Netflix. In that sense, the streaming giant has quite a long way to go.

Hallmark Caters to Its Loyal Audience

It goes without saying that Hallmark content is not for everyone. Seeing as it’s not particularly art and is basically created for mass production, it doesn’t offer up a movie buff’s heaven. No one heads over Hallmark for riveting narratives, award-winning performances, or cinematic excellence. The television network knows that and so does their loyal viewership. However, they have made it their business to know their audience and cater to their specific needs. Not only have they come to love the predictable and emotionally comforting storylines, but the recycled actors also inspire loyalty.

It’s practically like a tight-knit family with most of the actors kicking off their careers as children — familiar faces such as Scott Wolf (A Christmas Love Story), Tamera Mowry-Housley (A Christmas Miracle), Dean Cain (Winter’s Dream), and Alison Sweeney (Time for You To Come Home for Christmas). Now, here’s the great thing about tapping into the potential of familiar faces: these actors have had years to build a myriad of loyal fans. So, by extension, these fans end up as a new market for Hallmark content. Taking things up a notch, Hallmark isn’t adventurous when it comes to their casting — for the most part, their films and TV shows feature the same faces. Now, this presents a two-way street with some people believing that the network could benefit from a touch of diversity. But, on the other hand, audiences feel a lot more comfortable with familiar faces. So, at the end of the day, people don’t just come for the content, they come for the actors, whether the movies are great or not. It’s worth noting that this is neither here nor there when it comes to Netflix’s all-around success. The platform has its own fans for a different set of reasons. However, it’s safe to assume that it would take a minute before viewers would wholly abandon that sense of familiarity for Netflix's diverse collection of content.

What Makes Netflix Christmas Movies Different From Hallmark's?

Now, this isn’t a dig at Netflix, but in recent times, they have built quite a reputation for themselves thanks to their habit of canceling shows way too soon. Needless to say, being known as the place where good programs go to die doesn’t particularly inspire loyalty. However, when it comes to holiday-themed content, they have been known to go the other way. While this may not necessarily be a bad direction to go, dragging out these watered-down storylines seldom produces meaningful content — case in point, A Christmas Prince. Hallmark has proven that in the holiday-themed movie market, it’s a numbers game. So, they tend to deliver compact content that their fans seem to eat up and then feverishly move on to the next one.

All things considered, it’s best to look at Hallmark and Netflix as two very different beasts — while Hallmark has built its entire brand on the back of sappy, fairy-tale-like holiday content, Netflix is somewhat of a jack of all trades and a master of few. However, no one knows what the future holds. Maybe Netflix will eventually crack the code and dominate the holiday-themed movie market, but till then, Hallmark reigns supreme.