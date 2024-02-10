The Big Picture Halston is a Netflix miniseries about the rise and fall of fashion pioneer Roy Halston Frowick and his impact on the industry.

The series embellishes some aspects of Halston's life for dramatic effect, but still accurately depicts his chaotic journey.

Ewan McGregor delivers a strong performance as Halston and showcases the enigmatic nature of the fashion designer's public persona.

While there’s a younger generation that will always associate Ewan McGregor with his performance as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the Scottish actor has often proven himself to be one of the most versatile and ambitious performers of his generation. Despite somehow never receiving an Academy Award nomination, McGregor has established a stellar filmography that includes a wide variety of mainstream blockbuster hits, cult classics, awards-friendly biopics, and artistically minded passion projects. While singling out just one iconic role of McGregor’s would be a challenge, he won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award at the Primetime Emmys for his outstanding performance in Halston. While it was McGregor’s inventiveness that won him the trophy, Halston is based on the true story of the man who changed fashion forever.

Halston The story of a man who leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era. Release Date May 14, 2021 Creator Sharr White Cast Ewan McGregor , Rebecca Dayan , David Pittu , Krysta Rodriguez , Bill Pullman Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 5 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Daniel Minahan

What Is ‘Halston’ About?

Halston follows the dramatic rise and fall of Roy Halston Frowick, an intensely creative pioneer within the fashion industry that created a national phenomenon surrounding his inventive designs. He would eventually be internationally recognized by his moniker “Halston.” While he came from a relatively modest upbringing in Des Moines, Iowa, Halston’s talents were evident from a very young age. During his childhood, Halton often sewed hats for his grandmother, forging a close relationship with her. This led him to eventually grow more ambitious in his projects, crafting a line of clothes for his mother and sister. By the time that he graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School and enrolled at Indiana University, Halston already had ambitions to create a new line of luxury fashion that differed from what was popular in high society at the time.

While Halston’s backstory is critical in understanding his motivations for breaking into the industry, the Netflix miniseries Halston focuses on his rise to prominence within New York City during the mid-20th century. Like many of Ryan Murphy’s shows, Halston has a flare for the dramatic, and tends to over-dramatize aspects of its titular character’s flamboyant personality. While he started a successful business on North Michigan Avenue, Halston was eventually named head milliner for the department store Bergdorf Goodman. Halston received worldwide fame for the “pillow box” hat he designed that was worn by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. The First Lady wore the pillow box hat to her husband’s inauguration, which led to Halston’s worldwide recognition as one of the premiere designers in America.

After launching a ready-to-wear line dubbed “Halston Limited” in 1969, Halston’s work gained prominence thanks to the endorsements of several prominent celebrities. Acclaimed actresses like Angelica Huston, Lauren Bacall, Bianca Jagger, Elizabeth Taylor, and Greta Garbor epitomized the exclusive, high quality nature of Halston’s work. In particular, it was Halton’s association with Liza Minelli that generated significant attention for his work. Minelli was at the peak of her popularity after winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Bob Fosse’s 1972 musical Cabaret. Halton helped Minelli craft her signature public persona with clothes designed specifically for her. The two would remain close friends until Halston’s death in 1990 of AIDS-related cancer at the age of 57.

How Accurate Is ‘Halston?'

Like any historical biopic series, Halston embellished some aspects of the true story for dramatic effect. Halston’s family criticized the series for its inaccuracies, calling it a “fictionalized account” of his life. Some of the most important figures in Halston’s career were not featured in the series at all. Despite his absence from the show, the English-American fashion designer Charles James was a clear influence on Hallston. James’ designs of ballroom garments in the early 20th century were highly structured, and their interior complexity was something Halston would go on to embody within his own work. The series also briefly touches on the visual artist Andy Warhol. A close friend of Halston’s, Warhol had put him in charge of several fashion shows, and often traded advice on ad campaigns.

While it was hard for a limited series to touch on every single famous figure involved in this period of history, the show does include appearances by real celebrities that Halston interacted with. Among them is the film director Joel Schumacher, played by Rory Culkin; although he would eventually earn notoriety for his work within the Batman franchise, Schumacher was an apprentice to Halston early in his career. Gian Franco Rodríguez also plays a critical role in the series as Victor Hugo, a window dresser who became Halston’s lover throughout their work together. The series dramatizes their breakup, which occurred after Hugo threatened to blackmail Halston by trading gossip to tabloid organizations.

‘Halston’ Shows the Designer’s Chaotic Rise and Fall

Although the show’s relatively short episode count means that some of the historical context is lost, Halston accurately depicts the eponymous designer’s dramatic rise and fall in the 1980s. After Halston Limited’s parent company, Norton Simon, Inc., was bought out by Esmark Inc., Halston began to have less control over the line that he had helped create. As his creative frustrations grew worse, Halston eventually lost control of the business. However, Halston’s friendship with the dance choreographer Martha Graham gave him the opportunity to design costumes for her adaptation of Perséphone, earning him a major comeback.

While he has no shortage of great performances, Halston is one of McGregor’s best roles because he gets to explore the full extent of its subject life. Although the series only offers glimpses of how Halston impacted the fashion world overall, McGregor shows how his experiences shape the unique way he approached crafting his designs. The series certainly does not overlook Halston’s demanding approach to business or the personal struggles that haunted the later stage of his life. However, McGregor is able to bring a consistency to his characterizations that sheds light on Halston’s enigmatic public persona. While he’s best known for his cinematic work, McGregor’s strong performances in Halston, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Fargo suggest he has just as much prominence on television.

