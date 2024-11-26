Netflix is doubling down on its successful partnership with best-selling author Harlan Coben, green lighting an eight-episode limited series adaptation of his gripping novel I Will Find You. It's a first for the winning combo of Coben and Netflix, as it marks the author's first U.S. based Netflix series, after his series have become one of the pillars of content for the streaming platform with tons of international adaptations of his books. The thriller centres on a father serving life in prison for the murder of his young son. When he uncovers evidence that his child might still be alive, he’s forced to break out of prison and unravel the truth. Coben is co-creating the series with Robert Hull (God Friended Me, Quantum Leap), who will serve as showrunner. Hull, a long-time fan of Coben’s work, shared his enthusiasm for the project:

“I’ve been a fan of Harlan’s novels for as long as I can remember and the chance to bring this story to life with him, Jinny, Peter, and the incredible team at Netflix has been a dream come true.”

Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s Vice President of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada, said in a statement.

"Harlan’s gripping stories are beloved around the world and have consistently captivated fans with their trademark twists and turns, dramatic cliffhangers, and compelling mysteries. There is no one like Harlan and his first U.S. scripted series with Netflix will be no exception. We know he and Robby will deliver the same thrilling experience that audiences have come to expect and which sets it apart as a must-watch event.”

Coben will also executive produce through his Final Twist Productions, alongside Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, and John Weber.

What Else Has Harlan Coben Made for Netflix?

Since striking an overall deal with Netflix in 2018, Coben has churned out an unbelievably prolific amount of projects for the streamer, with adaptations across multiple languages and regions. Recent hits include Fool Me Once and the upcoming Missing You, premiering January 1. Other popular Coben adaptations include The Stranger, and Stay Close, The Innocent (Spain), Gone for Good (France), and Hold Tight and The Woods (Poland). Projects based on Caught and Run Away are also in development, as Coben proves that sleep is for the weak.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the progress of I Will Find You, and of course, if you need a fix of Harlan Coben, Netflix is your number one stop.