English actor Richard Armitage has teased when we might expect Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You, to hit the streaming service. Known for roles in franchise projects such as the Hobbit trilogy, Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and Oceans 8, Armitage has been a mainstay of Netflix’s previous three Harlan Coben adaptations, 2020’s The Stranger, 2021’s Stay Close, and 2024’s Fool Me Once. Coming in at number 4, Armitage will be starring in Missing You alongside names such as Jessica Plummer, Sir Lenny Henry, Ashley Walters, James Nesbitt, and Rosalind Eleazar.

Harlan Coben’s source material of the same name is a number 1 New York Times bestselling novel that was first released in 2014. The tension-filled thriller follows New York Police Department detective Kat Donovan as she finds her ex-fiancé, a man who broke her heart eighteen years ago, on a dating site. Reaching out to the online profile, Kat becomes entangled in a conspiracy that slowly bubbles to the surface. It is expected that Netflix’s upcoming adaptation will be just as captivating, with their first Coben adaptation, The Stranger, earning a cool Tomatometer rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Has Richard Armitage Said About ‘Missing You’?

In a recent interview with RadioTimes, Armitage dropped a few hints as to what fans can expect from Missing You. Speaking on the project, Armitage announced that filming has been completed on the series, saying, "That has all wrapped up now. It was amazing. I couldn't believe my luck when I was asked to come back for a third time to do Fool Me Once, and I raised my eyebrows and said, 'Are you sure?’ And then they asked me to come for a fourth time, and I said, 'You're crazy. You're absolutely crazy, but yes, I'd love to.'"

Armitage went on to describe his time working on the previous three series, saying, "I describe myself as their lucky underpants, that they just think they don't want to do one without me. But I have to say, it's built from The Stranger to Stay Close to Fool Me Once, they've gradually sort of gathered this following." Armitage continued, "I understand why, because Harlan Coben is the master of the sort of cliffhanger, and his books are page-turners that you can't put down, and they adapt so brilliantly for television drama."

Following on by considering the future of Coben’s literary works, Armitage said: "I think Netflix has just realized that his back catalog, his canon of work, is just deliciously adaptable, and they could just keep going like this for probably the next 10 years, and I don't know if I'll be in all of them. I never say never." Armitage finished by teasing when fans of Netflix’s literary adaptations might expect to see Missing You on the small screen, saying:

"it's a great story, slightly shorter in format, but starring Lenny Henry and my co-star from Uncle Vanya, Rosalind Eleazar. So yeah, I look forward to seeing that, I think January next year."

Missing You is expected to land on Netflix this coming January, and has no formal release date. Fans eager to get the latest on Netflix’s Harlan Coben adaptations can watch Fool Me Once, now streaming on Netflix.

