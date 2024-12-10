If there was no denying it in the past couple of weeks, now the numbers make it impossible to ignore: the holiday spirit is upon us. This week, eight of the top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix were Christmas movies, and Lindsay Lohan's Our Little Secret again took the top spot with 23.5 million views. The movie stars Lohan as Avery, a woman who decides to spend the holidays with her boyfriend's family and discovers that her ex is among them. The cast also features Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), John Rudnistky (Red One), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls).

Runner-up to the most watched holiday title is also a new Netflix movie. The animated feature That Christmas debuted at #2 with 18.3 million views. The story follows Santa Claus (voiced by Brian Cox) trying to save the Holy Night during a wild snowstorm. In third place, The Grinch was there to remind us that not everyone is happy during this time, while #4 featured a Christmas-adjacent story: Mary tells the story of the birth of Christ through the eyes of his mother, and the Biblical adventure debuted with 11.4 million views. With 8.4M views, Twas The Text Before Christmas landed at #5.

Among the most-watched TV shows, The Madness climbed one position and landed at #1 with 13.3 million views. Last week's top performer Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey dropped three positions and landed at #4 with 4.6 million views. Meanwhile, the new Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy) thriller series Black Doves debuted at #2 with 10.8 million views. Rounding up the top 5 were sci-fi adventure series La Brea at #3 with 5M views and Season 3 of reality dating series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On at #5 with 3.3M.

Italy and Brazil Take The Crown In Non-English Realm

Close

In the non-English movies section, a surprise: Reigning supreme for the past two weeks, French action-thriller GTMAX dropped a whopping nine positions and landed at #10 with 1.6 million views. The movie was dethroned by several titles, including newcomer The Children's Train, an Italian drama set in the wake of World War II. Another standout was Indian adventure and biopic Amaran. The movie tells the real-life story of Mukund Varadarajan, and it debuted at #4 with 4.1 million views.

Last but not least, in the non-English TV realm, sports series Senna raced to the top and proved that you don't need to start on the pole position to win. The real-life story of the Brazilian F1 racer climbed to #1 and this week accumulated 5.8 million views. Last week's top performer, The Empress, dropped to #4 with 3.6 million views, while Japanese anime DanDaDan remained among the top 10 most-watched series for the ninth week in a row. This time, it raked in 2.4 million views, while K-dramas When The Phone Rings (#2 with 4.3M) and The Tale Of Lady Ok (#8 with 1.6M) also became standouts of the week.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles from Netflix on the Tudum website.

Your changes have been saved 4 10 Our Little Secret Our Little Secret is a holiday drama in which two resentful exes find themselves spending Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are siblings. The film explores themes of reconciliation and the complexities of family dynamics during the festive season. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Stephen Herek Cast Lindsay Lohan , Kristin Chenoweth , Ian Harding , Jon Rudnitsky , Chris Parnell Tim Meadows , Dan Bucatinsky , Henry Czerny , Katie Baker , Ash Santos , Jake Brennan , Brian Unger Runtime 99 Minutes Writers Hailey DeDominicis Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

watch on netflix