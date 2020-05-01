‘Hollywood’ Stars Darren Criss, Samara Weaving & Laura Harrier on Ryan Murphy’s Ambitious Netflix Series

What would have happened if inclusion and representation were taken more seriously in the Golden Age of Hollywood? While we will never actually know, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan attempt to answer the question in their Netflix limited series, Hollywood, which is like a What If…? comic book about Hollywood in the 1940s. The series takes real people like Rock Hudson, Anna May Wong, and Vivien Leigh and combines them with fictionalized aspiring actors and filmmakers who are willing to do whatever it takes to make Hollywood look at every person as equal, no matter their race or sexual orientation. Also, unlike some of Murphy’s previous projects like American Horror Story or American Crime Story, Hollywood has an upbeat and optimistic tone which works really well with the time period and material.

With the series now streaming on Netflix, I recently did a Zoom call with Darren Criss, Samara Weaving and Laura Harrier to talk about making the series. During the interview, they talked about Ryan Murphy’s commitment to diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera, how Weaving and Harrier’s characters aren’t competing with each other, why 1940’s Hollywood is such an interesting time period, and more. In addition, Criss talks about voicing a Transformer and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and reveals what it was like making Bill and Ted 3 (Bill & Ted Face the Music) as she played Alex Winter’s daughter in the upcoming sequel.

Check out what they had to say in the player below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about and links to other coverage.

Darren Criss, Samara Weaving and Laura Harrier:

Darren Criss talks about voicing a Transformer and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

They talk about Ryan Murphy’s commitment to diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera.

Weaving and Harrier on how their characters aren’t competing with each other in the series.

How the series is like the comic book What If… except instead of superheroes it’s 1940s Hollywood.

Samara Weaving on what it was like making Bill and Ted 3 (Bill & Ted Face the Music) and what can she tease about the film?

